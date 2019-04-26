Avengers: Endgame; you can become an Avenger with this GIF maker app and website

Let’s admit, at some point in our lives, we always dreamed of becoming a superhero. While growing up, a lot of us have admired characters like Iron Man, Superman, Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, and so on. Now, as Avengers: Endgame, the biggest and the most anticipated movie in Marvel cinematic universe releases, there’s a website and an app that lets you swap faces with your favorite Avenger superhero. There are two ways to go about it, either using the website, or using the app.

How to create Avengers GIF using website

So, there is a website called Avenge Them, and you can head over to avengethem.com to create your Avengers GIF. Currently, the site has 18 GIFs available, and you can choose from the likes of Black Widow, Star-Lord, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, and more.

It is a three-step process, where you first choose one of the characters from the available GIFs. Next, you need to upload your photo. Ensure that you find a bright spot with a white background, and click your photo with a neutral face. Upload this photo and then once the processing is done, the GIF will be created. You will get an option to download the GIF, download as Instagram story, or share on Twitter.

How to create Avengers GIF using the app

There is an app called Morphine, which is available for free on Android and iOS. I tried on both platforms, and while I found the Android version to be extremely buggy, the iOS one ran pretty smooth.

So, it’s simple – install the app, sign-up using Facebook or Google account, or create a new account altogether. On the homepage, you’ll see some GIF options that are available, and you’ll see a hamburger menu on the top right, tap on that.

Next, tap on faces, and click on the “+” icon at the bottom. Next, find a well-lit place with white background, and click a selfie with neutral face. Now, go on the homescreen, and tap on the Avenger GIF you want to put your face on.

While the processing is taking place, it will ask you some trivia questions that you can answer. Once the processing is complete, you will be presented with the GIF which you can download and save it on your phone, or share on your social networks.

You can even add text to the GIFs, if you want. One benefit of the app is that you have a lot more GIF options, than just Avengers characters.