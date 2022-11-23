The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it mandatory to update biometric information in Aadhaar data for children attaining the age of five and 15 years. For the unversed, Baal Aadhaar is the children’s aadhaar card. Also Read - How to download Aadhaar, PAN card on your WhatsApp

In a recent tweet, UIDAI announced that it is now mandatory to update the biometric details of children between the age of 5-15 years. The process is free of cost. However, no changes will be made to the child’s Aadhaar number after updating the biometric details. Parents are advised to visit their nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre to get the details of their children updated. Also Read - Aadhaar update: UIDAI urges citizens to update documents for numbers issued 10 years back

Baal Aadhaar cards biometric update

UIDAI issues a 12-digit Aadhaar number for all children below the age of 5 years. However, since fingerprints are not developed bore the age of 5 years, parents need to get the biometric details updated after that age bracket.

How to apply for Baal Aadhaar Card

To apply for a Baal Aadhaar card, here are the steps that you can follow:

Go to the official UIDAI website and visit the “Aadhaar Card” registration option. Now enter the required details regarding the child including name, guardian’s name, parent’s phone number and so on. Enter the demographic details like residential address, locality, state and more. Once done, review all the entered details and tap on “Submit” Now tap on the “Appointment” option Choose the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre and schedule an appointment.

While visiting the centre, you will need to carry documents like Identity Proof, Address Proof, Proof of Relationship, Date of Birth, and reference number. Once the details have been processed, you will then receive an acknowledgment number that you can use to track the application process.

You will then receive the said Baal Aadhaar card at your address via post, within 60 days.

How to update Baal Aadhaar Card?

Go to the UIDAI official website and book an appointment at your nearest Aadhaar Enrollment centre to get the biometric details updates. Now carry the required updated documents including birth certificate, proof of identity and address documents of your child.

Parents will also need to bring their Aadhaar card to get their kid’s biometric details updated. The exec at the centre will add the updated biometric details like facial image and fingerprints. You will then get an acknowledgment slip for future reference.