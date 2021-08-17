How to get Galaxy Messenger Set in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has finally crossed the 50 million download mark on the Google Play Store within just over a month of its launch. The game is currently only available on the Android platform and is yet to be made available on iOS. Also Read - Friday the 13th: Five spooky games that bring fear of paraskevidekatriaphobia

Wooyol Lim, Head of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Division at Krafton in a message thanking BGMI players for 50 million downloads stated, “We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on the Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first eSports tournament starting next month.” Also Read - Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

To celebrate the achievement, Krafton has released a new skin, called the Galaxy Messenger Set. The skin set will be made available to all players. Apart from this, the company is currently hosting an Independence Day Mahotsav, which was kicked off to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. The event will run till August 19, and will award players exciting rewards including a temporary AWM skin. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: India price, features and everything we know

How to claim the 50 million downloads reward from the BGMI Game Center

Krafton has stated that the reward will be maintained for one month for redemption. All players who open the game now are eligible to receive the reward. Here’s how you can redeem the rewards:

Run BGMI on your smartphone or tablet.

Head over to the Lobby and tap on the Event section.

Find and tap on the Milestone event option.

Tap on get the free rewards.

Your rewards will directly be added to your inventory.

In related news, Krafton has stated that it will make an announcement on the game’s availability for iOS devices “very soon.” To recall, the social media handles of the game recently shared a teaser for the game’s iOS version launch.