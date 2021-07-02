Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially released for all Android users in India beginning today. The game is officially available only for Android users now and this has built curiosity among iOS/iPhone users out there. While the iOS release could take some more time, there are ways to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC and laptop and play the game right away. Also Read - Hurry! Transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India before July 6

Krafton is yet to release the desktop version of the game but there are ways with which you can download the Battlegrounds Mobile on pc/laptop be it Windows or Mac. To download Battlegrounds Mobile India on your PC, all you need to do is, use one the Android emulators listed below. These will help you download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Windows and Mac. These Android emulators imitate smartphone apps on a pc/laptop whether it is powered by Windows or Mac.

List of Android Emulators to download BGMI

–Bluestacks is one of the most popular Android emulators available. It is compatible with both Windows laptops as well as Mac. Bluestacks runs Android 7.1 Nougat and other Android apps including Battlegrounds Mobile India.

-LDPlayer is also one of the best gaming Android emulators for PC. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports other Android apps including Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is also compatible with Windows as well a Mac.

-NoxPlayer is one of the most popular Android emulators available. It also runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports other Android apps including Battlegrounds Mobile India. NoxPlayer is compatible with Windows as well a Mac.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC/laptop

Regardless of which emulator you choose, the steps of download Battlegrounds Mobile India will remain the same. Follow these steps to download BGMI on your PC/laptop.

-Download the Android emulator from the official website

-Install the emulator on your device

-Launch the emulator and find Google Play Store there

-You will then need to login with Google Play Store account ID

-Check for Battlegrounds Mobile India there

-Click on the install button to download the game on PC

-Then launch the game to download additional file

-You can then login with your Facebook /Twitter ID to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC