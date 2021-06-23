Battlegrounds Mobile India map download, matchmaking issue: How to fix

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently under its early access beta testing phase and will soon be made available to everyone. Beta players are reportedly facing an issue, which is restricting them from downloading maps and also preventing them from accessing the matchmaker. Also Read - Is Battlegrounds Mobile India sending your data to Chinese servers? Krafton clarifies

Krafton Inc has acknownledged the issue via an official post, confirming that players are facing issues while matchmaking and downloading the maps. It also stated that the issue has been fixed via a small update. The post lists all of the steps on how players can apply the fix to continue playing the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India new update to ensure your data isn't shared with China

If you are facing the issues talked about above, you can follow the given steps to apply the fix. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton can ban you if you don't follow these 10 rules

Open the app and install the latest update, which will be available.

Once the update is installed, the game will automatically restart, or if it does not then you will have to manually restart it.

Now tap on the up arrow at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Tap on the ‘Settings’ option.

Now from the Settings panel ‘logout’ from your Battlegrounds Mobile India account.

The game will then be redirected to the login screen, where players need to tap on the Repair icon.

Check the box for ‘Routine Repair’ and tap on Ok to apply the patch.

Now restart the app and login to your account.

Take note, the game is currently in its beta stages and will have a lot of bugs and issues like this pop-up, which the developers are yet to fix. Krafton has not provided us with an exact launch timeline for the game, however, reports suggest that we should expect the launch sooner rather than later.