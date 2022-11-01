comscore Bengaluru metro now on WhatsApp: How to book Namma Metro tickets
  • Home
  • How To
  • Bengaluru Metro Now On Whatsapp How To Book Namma Metro Tickets
News

Bengaluru metro now on WhatsApp: How to book Namma Metro tickets

How To

Bengaluru metro services are now available on WhatsApp, giving over 1.45 crore commuters a convenient way to buy tickets. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said it has partnered with WhatsApp to

Bengaluru metro services are now available on WhatsApp, giving over 1.45 crore commuters a convenient way to buy tickets. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said it has partnered with WhatsApp to launch a chatbot that will let users book journey tickets that use QR technology for the city’s rapid transit system called Namma Metro. Users will be able to pay for QR-based tickets for Namma Metro using WhatsApp’s UPI service in what is being described as the “first-ever QR ticketing service” for a transit system. Also Read - Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at its Apple iPhone components plant

The WhatsApp chatbot for Namma Metro will not only let you book tickets, but will also provide you with the map, fare list, and running schedules of metro trains. The chatbot takes queries in both English and Kannada, BMRC said, making it convenient for people to access services. This will allow commuters to save time, as well as escape the hassles of standing in line to get tickets. This is how you can use WhatsApp to book tickets for Namma Metro. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you aren't getting network

How to book Namma Metro tickets on WhatsApp

— Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS phone. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to be available on November 3 via Amazon

— Create a new chat and then tap “New contact” and add this number to your contacts – +91-8105556677. This is the chatbot number.

— Send a “Hi” to this chat.

— You will see several options on the chat screen, allowing you to recharge your metro travel pass, get a single-journey QR-based ticket, and check the fare list and timetables. Each option has a number associated with it, so you can send the number for the option of your choice.

— When you choose the single-journey ticket option, you will be asked about the metro stations you are travelling from and to. The fare will also be displayed. You can pay for the ticket using the UPI option.

— The chatbot will issue a QR-based ticket to you that you can display at the scanners on the entry and exit gates of metro stations.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 8:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone plant in India
    News
    Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone plant in India
    Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

    Features

    Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

    Lava Blaze 5G to be revealed on November 3

    Mobiles

    Lava Blaze 5G to be revealed on November 3

    5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

    Apps

    5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

    Twitter bans over 54K accounts for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism in India

    News

    Twitter bans over 54K accounts for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism in India

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone plant in India

    Twitter bans over 54K accounts for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism in India

    Google pauses Play Store billing in India after CCI's Rs 2,273 crore fine

    Who is Sriram Krishnan? the India techie working with Elon Musk

    Twitter boss Elon Musk hints at price users will pay to continue with their blue tick

    Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

    Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

    Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

    Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

    How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

      News

      WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
      Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

      News

      Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
      iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

      News

      iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
      WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

      News

      WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon