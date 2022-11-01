Bengaluru metro now on WhatsApp: How to book Namma Metro tickets

Bengaluru metro services are now available on WhatsApp, giving over 1.45 crore commuters a convenient way to buy tickets. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said it has partnered with WhatsApp to launch a chatbot that will let users book journey tickets that use QR technology for the city’s rapid transit system called Namma Metro. Users will be able to pay for QR-based tickets for Namma Metro using WhatsApp’s UPI service in what is being described as the “first-ever QR ticketing service” for a transit system. Also Read - Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at its Apple iPhone components plant

The WhatsApp chatbot for Namma Metro will not only let you book tickets, but will also provide you with the map, fare list, and running schedules of metro trains. The chatbot takes queries in both English and Kannada, BMRC said, making it convenient for people to access services. This will allow commuters to save time, as well as escape the hassles of standing in line to get tickets. This is how you can use WhatsApp to book tickets for Namma Metro. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you aren't getting network

How to book Namma Metro tickets on WhatsApp

— Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS phone. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to be available on November 3 via Amazon

— Create a new chat and then tap “New contact” and add this number to your contacts – +91-8105556677. This is the chatbot number.

— Send a “Hi” to this chat.

— You will see several options on the chat screen, allowing you to recharge your metro travel pass, get a single-journey QR-based ticket, and check the fare list and timetables. Each option has a number associated with it, so you can send the number for the option of your choice.

— When you choose the single-journey ticket option, you will be asked about the metro stations you are travelling from and to. The fare will also be displayed. You can pay for the ticket using the UPI option.

— The chatbot will issue a QR-based ticket to you that you can display at the scanners on the entry and exit gates of metro stations.