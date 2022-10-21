Marvel Entertainment’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film is set to release in theaters on November 11. Ahead of the release, ticket bookings have opened up for Marvel fans in India. Marvel India announced the availability of the tickets on Twitter last night. Also Read - Top Marvel games to play now: Marvel Future Revolution, Marvel's Avengers, and more

The film will be released in major cities cinemas including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The Marvel movie will be available in 2D, 3D, IMAX, or 4DX formats and English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

According to Marvel India Twitter handle, fans in India can now book tickets via Paytm and BookMyShow.

Breaking News: Wakanda has opened its doors to the world once again! Advance booking for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever is now open. Book your tickets here:

BMS: https://t.co/ZqZUv2F4jx

— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 21, 2022

How to book tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in India

BookMyShow

To book tickets via BookMyShow, visit the website and click on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster. Now select the region and language you want to watch in. You will then have to choose the format of the film. Just make the payment and that is it.

Paytm

Open the Paytm app and go to the “Movie tickets” section and select region. Now scroll down and tap on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever listing and select the required details like languages, format and date, seats. Once you are done with this, just finish the payment process and you are good to go.

For the unversed, this is the second Black Panther film, the first after the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. As per the description of the film, “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”