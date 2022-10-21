comscore Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tickets now available in India: How to book
  • Home
  • How To
  • Black Panther Wakanda Forever How To Bookmyshow Tickets Marvel India Paytm
News

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How to book tickets in India now

How To

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11. Here's how and where you can book the tickets now.

Untitled design - 2022-10-21T165809.874

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still

Marvel Entertainment’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film is set to release in theaters on November 11. Ahead of the release, ticket bookings have opened up for Marvel fans in India. Marvel India announced the availability of the tickets on Twitter last night. Also Read - Top Marvel games to play now: Marvel Future Revolution, Marvel's Avengers, and more

The film will be released in major cities cinemas including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The Marvel movie will be available in 2D, 3D, IMAX, or 4DX formats and English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Also Read - Marvel announces new standalone Iron Man game: Check details

According to Marvel India Twitter handle, fans in India can now book tickets via Paytm and BookMyShow. Also Read - D23 Expo 2022: Major announcements by Disney, Marvel Studios, Pixar

How to book tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in India

BookMyShow

To book tickets via BookMyShow, visit the website and click on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster. Now select the region and language you want to watch in. You will then have to choose the format of the film. Just make the payment and that is it.

Paytm

Open the Paytm app and go to the “Movie tickets” section and select region. Now scroll down and tap on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever listing and select the required details like languages, format and date, seats. Once you are done with this, just finish the payment process and you are good to go.

For the unversed, this is the second Black Panther film, the first after the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. As per the description of the film, “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 5:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for purchase on Myntra
News
Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for purchase on Myntra
Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

Mobiles

Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

Samsung Galaxy A04e unveiled: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A04e unveiled: All you need to know

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition launched in India: Here s what s new

automobile

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition launched in India: Here s what s new

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for purchase on Myntra

Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

Apple iOS 16.1: Top 8 new features coming to your iPhone on Diwali 2022

Apple iOS 16.1: Top 8 new features coming to your iPhone on Diwali 2022

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform