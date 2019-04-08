Remove ads in MIUI 10: A guide to block those pesky ads on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi possesses a supremacy badge in the budget smartphone category for offering good smartphones, and the cherry on top has always been its aggressive pricing strategy. One cannot forget the feature-rich MIUI, which comes with essential utilities sprinkled throughout the UI. But, it boils down to a person’s preference as not all features may favor a user’s taste.

The user experience has drawn criticism due to those pesky ads watered almost everywhere in the UI. It is a known fact that Xiaomi smartphones greet a user with ads. From the lock screen to Mi Music/Mi Video to notifications bar to Browser, the ads are in-your-face. There are users, who believe it to be UI elements, which is why it may not affect them majorly.

But, Xiaomi is not the only company to monetize its users. Not ads, but a few OEMs do pre-load bloatware (like Facebook, Amazon Prime apps) into their smartphones. Furthermore, considering Xiaomi’s low-margin hardware business, one cannot blame as ads business helps the company to compensate for the cost of the hardware and offer cheap phones. However, it’s very annoying as how intrusive ad services are growing. Therefore, Xiaomi is expected to tone down the volume of ads.

Besides, just recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reportedly revealed that the company will remove pesky and vulgar ads in MIUI that affect the user experience. However, this suggests that the company is not completely planning to eliminate the ads. There’s no direct way to just get rid of the ads. It is also a cause of concern in terms of user privacy as every action that you take on your device is being collected and stored on servers, and leveraged to tweak the ad recommendations algorithm. Therefore, here’s a step by step guide of how you can easily remove ads from Xiaomi phone.

How to disable ads in Xiaomi’s MIUI 10

Step 1: Disable “msa” (MIUI System Ads) app in “Authorization & revocation”

Xiaomi users are first advised to disable the “msa” app, which one will find in the Settings menu. You then have to tap on Additional Settings > Authorization & revocation. Here you will see msa, which you need to turn off as it will then stop collecting data from your phone, and it should also reduce the number of ads scattered across the system. Do note that to disable msa, your Internet should be on. Additionally, you might struggle to revoke the authorization in the first attempt, so just keep trying 4-5 times even if you witness “Couldn’t revoke authorization” message.

Step 2: Disable “Personalized ad recommendations”

After revoking it, head to Settings > Additional Settings > Privacy > Ad services > Personalized ad recommendations > and then turn it off. Setting this option off will not stop ads recommendation, but at least it will not suggest you ads based on your behavior or personal data. Also, do not fail to turn the off User Experience Program, which is an Ad identifier.

Step 3: Disable ads recommendation in Mi Browser, Mi Security, and Mi Music apps

You just simply need to head to Settings section, move to System app Settings, then select either Security or Music, tap on “Receive recommendations” and turn it off. The same process you have to repeat for both the apps. With the Mi Browser, after you reach to System app Settings, tap browser > Privacy & security, turn off Recommended for you option.

Step 4: Disable ads from the File Manager

To remove those pesky ads from your File Manager, you need to open the app first, then tap on the top-left three-line icon, select Settings > About, and turn off the recommendation option.

Step 5: Disable ads from Mi Video, MIUI Themes

Blocking a plethora of ads in the Mi Video app is also simple, just open the app, head to account menu, tap on Settings, turn off Online recommendations and Push Notifications. Similarly, open the Themes app, head to the last option on the bottom right side, which is a profile menu, tap on Settings and disable recommendations option.

Step 6: Disable ads from the Downloads app

You can disable ads in Downloads apps by moving to the Settings section and turning off Show recommended content.

Step 7: Block ads from Cleaner app

In the cleaner app, you need to disable the same recommendation option by tapping the brush icon, which you will find on the top-right corner of the app. Then head to Settings section (icon on the top-right side), and turn it Off.

Following these steps, you can get rid of those annoying ads. You can go ahead and give it a try, and do let us know if the above-mentioned steps helped you.