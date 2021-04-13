Block Google trackers on Chrome: How to prevent online tracking?

A couple of months ago, Google promised that it would remove its third-party cookies from the Chrome browser and use a new system to track data while preserving privacy. The FLoC system, as Google calls it, promises to retain user privacy while helping advertisers with data. For those unwilling to let Google track their browsing habits even with this new system, there are ways to block the trackers. Also Read - Google workers ask Alphabet CEO to stop protecting harassers

The FLoC system has attracted criticism from various bodies and despite Google's claims of privacy protection, could continue to help advertisers track general habits of users. If you are against the idea of tracking users and do now want Google to keep an eye on your preferences, there are two simple ways to block tracking on the Chrome browser.

Blocking Google trackers on Chrome

Method 1: Blocking Cookies

-Open Google Chrome on your computer and open Settings from the top-right menu.

-Under “Privacy and security,” click Cookies and other site data.

-Here, you can choose to “Block all cookies (not recommended)”, or “Block third party cookies in Incognito.” You can also choose to “Block third-party cookies.”

Do note that with cookie blocking, you can no longer have your preferences or data among individual websites saved. However, you can continue to use Google for all web searches. Sadly, Chrome does not offer any other way to block the FLoC tracking online.

Method 2: Use DuckDuckGo search engine

This method involves removing Google as your main search engine and using DuckDuckGo for all searches. DuckDuckGo by default blocks all trackers online, including the FLoC system from Google.

-You can head over to Settings and choose DuckDuckGo as your default search engine.

-DuckDuckGo by default blocks all trackers on the browser. Users can turn it off, if required.

-From the Chrome Web Store, you can download the DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension. Once installed, it will set the default search engine to DuckDuckGo automatically.

This method, however, prevents you from using Google for all your searches. Additionally, you will need t be accustomed to DuckDuckGo’s ecosystem to navigate your way around the web.