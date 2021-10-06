Blue Aaadhaar Card: What is it, how to apply for free in simple steps

Aadhaar card is one of the most essential documents for people residing in India. The identity card contains a 12-digit unique identification number along with a person’s name, date of birth, address, and gender. Notably, there are two types of Aadhaar card-one for adults while the other for is children below 5 years of age commonly known as Baal Aadhaar card. Also Read - Tech tips: How to check phone numbers linked with your Aadhaar number

Parents can apply for a Baal Aadhaar card for a newborn in India. While the regular Aadhaar card comes in a plain white colour, the Baal Aadhaar card distinguishes and comes in a blue shade. Moreover, the former requires adults to register biometric data like fingerprint and iris scans, the latter doesn’t require any such information. However, once the child crosses the 5 years, he/she will require to register their biometric. That said, for enrolling a child for the Baal Aadhaar card, parents are required to give the child’s birth certificate and the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents. The Baal Aadhaar card is linked to the Aadhaar card of one of the parents. Here is a simple guide of how to get a Baal Aadhaar Card: Also Read - SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

How to get Baal/ Blue Aadhaar card in simple steps

Before you start the process, you have to fill out the application form that is available at the enrollment centre along with supporting documents like Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth (DoB) document. Also Read - Aadhaar card update: How to add or update phone number in Aadhaar card online

Step 1: Once you fill the enrolment form, you would require to fill in the following details.

Step 2: You will require to provide the child’s birth certificate and the Aadhaar Card number of one of the parents along with a mobile number.

Step 3: Next up a photograph of the child will be taken.

Step 4: The child’s aadhaar card number will be linked to the aadhaar card number of his/her parents.

Step 5: Once it is confirmed, the parent needs to collect the acknowledgement slip.

Notably, once the child turns 5 years parents have to update the Aadhaar data and then again at the age of 15 years, and the mandatory biometric update for children is free.