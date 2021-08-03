How to book second COVID-19 vaccine appointment via CoWIN portal

First COVID-19 dose taken, and the second dose date is arriving soon? Well, you should book your second vaccine appointment immediately before slots fill up. Everyone is looking to take COVID vaccine jab as quickly as possible, mainly before the third wave hits. Experts suggest that the third COVID-19 wave will break in the next few months or so. The exact timelines haven’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Amazon Alexa lets you find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre: Here's how

Before the third COVID-19 wave hits the country, it is advised to take the vaccine. It is said that COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of contracting the virus. Medical practitioners also suggest that vaccine reduces the risk of deaths related to notorious coronavirus. Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: How to send Friendship Day wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Indians are offered three vaccines at the moment, including Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik. It should be noted that the same vaccine should be taken during both vaccine appointments. For instance, if you have taken Covaxin dose during the first vaccine appointment, in the second appointment too you must take Covaxin jab. There have been instances wherein a person has taken first dose of Covishield and second dose of Covaxin. So, beware! Also Read - Google, Facebook make vaccination mandatory for employees returning to office

If you are waiting to get the second COVID-19 jab, here’s how you can book your appointment via CoWIN portal. Check out the step-by-step guide.

How to book second COVID vaccine appointment

Step 1: Head over to the CoWIN platform or click on https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on Register/sign in option displayed at the top of the screen

Step 3: Enter your registered phone number

Step 4: OTP will be generated and sent to your registered mobile phone

Step 5: Enter the OTP

Step 6: New window will show two options: Dose 1 and Dose 2. The page will show that you are partially vaccinated.

Step 7: Click on Schedule option next to Dose 1, displayed in red

Step 8: Enter your pincode or select city and district to get the list of vaccine centre with available vaccine doses

Step 9: CoWIN lets you filter centres as per age and cost – paid and free. Select the ones applicable for you.

Step 10: Click on the centre and select the timing, then tap on confirm option to book your second COVID-19 appointment.