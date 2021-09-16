comscore Book train tickets, check PNR status via Paytm app: 10 simple steps
Book train tickets, check PNR status via Paytm app: 10 simple steps

Paytm allows users to book train tickets, check PNR status, seat availability, find train schedules, and much more. Booking a train ticket via Paytm is extremely easy, start with logging in with your username and password or enter your 10 digit mobile number and then the OTP sent on your phone number.

Paytm is widely used by millions of users in India. The payments platform has been downloaded by over 100,000,000 users from Google Play store alone. The app is also available for download on Apple App store. Paytm allows users to not only send and receive money but also do lots of other things including booking train tickets. Also Read - Book LPG cylinder via Paytm and get discount up to Rs 2,700: How to grab the deal

Paytm allows users to book train tickets, check PNR status, seat availability, find train schedules, and much more. Booking a train ticket via Paytm is extremely easy, start with logging in with your username and password or enter your 10 digit mobile number and then the OTP sent on your phone number. Also Read - Best online gaming platforms to play multiple games: Paytm First Games, PlayerzPot and more

Let’s take a step-by-step guide to know how you can quickly book train tickets via Paytm. Also Read - Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many other global services suffered massive outage

How to book train tickets via Paytm   

Step 1: Open https://paytm.com/train-tickets

Step 2: Select source and destination station

Step 3: Choose your train and check for seat availability

Step 4: Click on the book option and enter your IRCTC login ID

Step 5: Fill all the required details in the form and click on the book option

Step 6: Proceed to payment

Step 7: Paytm allows you to make payment via various medium including debit or credit card, net banking, UPI or any other. Select the suitable payment option.

Step 8: You will be redirected to the IRCTC website, enter your password there.

Step 9: Once you enter IRCTC password, your train ticket will be successfully booked.

Step 10: You can directly download the confirmed ticket from the Paytm app. In case of a waiting ticket, Paytm lets you check PNR status as well.

  Published Date: September 16, 2021 4:14 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 16, 2021 4:15 PM IST

Best Sellers