Book train tickets, check PNR status via Paytm app: 10 simple steps

Paytm is widely used by millions of users in India. The payments platform has been downloaded by over 100,000,000 users from Google Play store alone. The app is also available for download on Apple App store. Paytm allows users to not only send and receive money but also do lots of other things including booking train tickets.

Paytm allows users to book train tickets, check PNR status, seat availability, find train schedules, and much more. Booking a train ticket via Paytm is extremely easy, start with logging in with your username and password or enter your 10 digit mobile number and then the OTP sent on your phone number.

Let's take a step-by-step guide to know how you can quickly book train tickets via Paytm.

How to book train tickets via Paytm

Step 1: Open https://paytm.com/train-tickets

Step 2: Select source and destination station

Step 3: Choose your train and check for seat availability

Step 4: Click on the book option and enter your IRCTC login ID

Step 5: Fill all the required details in the form and click on the book option

Step 6: Proceed to payment

Step 7: Paytm allows you to make payment via various medium including debit or credit card, net banking, UPI or any other. Select the suitable payment option.

Step 8: You will be redirected to the IRCTC website, enter your password there.

Step 9: Once you enter IRCTC password, your train ticket will be successfully booked.

Step 10: You can directly download the confirmed ticket from the Paytm app. In case of a waiting ticket, Paytm lets you check PNR status as well.