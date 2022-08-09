comscore Bored of Siri’s voice? Here’s how you can change it
Bored of Siri’s voice? Here’s how you can change it

Are you bored of Siri's voice? Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you change its voice and its language.

Apple’s devices have a lot of noteworthy features and Siri is one of them to say the least. It is quick. It is efficient and it is quirky in its replies. It is also one of the first smart assistants that arrived on smartphones. Siri arrived on iPhones in 2011, while Google Assistant arrived on Android phones around 2016.  If you have been using iPhones and Siri for a long time, it is natural for you to get bored of hearing the same voice over and over again. So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you change Siri’s voice and language. Also Read - iPhone 13 selling at Rs 11,000 off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

How to change Siri voice on your iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Open Settings app on your iPhone. Also Read - Messaged the wrong person on WhatsApp? Now you have two days to delete it

Step 2: Scroll down to Siri and Search section. Also Read - iPhone 14 may arrive on September 6 along with Apple Watch Series 8: Check price, features and more

Step 3: Now tap the Siri Voice option.

Step 4: Select the Siri Voice type and variety. You can select from American, Australian, British, Indian, Irish and South African accents. And you are done!

How to change Siri language on your iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Open Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to Siri and Search section.

Step 3: Now tap the Language option.

Step 4: Select the language in which you want to interact with Siri.

You can pick between — Chinese (Cantonese – China mainland), Chinese (Cantonese – Hong Kong), Chinese (Mandarin – China mainland), Chinese (Mandarin – Taiwan), Danish, Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Ireland), English (New Zealand), English (Singapore), English (South Africa), English (United Kingdom), English (United States), Finnish, French (France), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian (Italy), Italian (Switzerland), Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmal, Portuguese (Brazil) Russian, Spanish (Chile), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (United States), Swedish, Thai, and Turkish.

How to change Siri voice on your Mac

Step 1: Open Apple Menu on your Mac.

Step 2: Go to System Preferences.

Step 3: Now click on the Siri option.

Step 4: Go to Voice Variety option and select the Siri voice that you like.

How to change Siri language on your Mac

Step 1: Open Apple Menu on your Mac.

Step 2: Go to System Preferences.

Step 3: Now click on the Siri option.

Step 4: Go to Language option and select the Siri language that you like.

  Published Date: August 9, 2022 12:15 PM IST

