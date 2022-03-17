comscore BPCL to allow customers to pay digitally using their voice: Here's how
  • BPCL customers can digitally order and pay for LPG without smartphone, internet: Here’s how
BPCL customers can digitally order and pay for LPG without smartphone, internet: Here’s how

BPCL has partnered with UltraCash which is a mobile payment application developed and authorized by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

LPG cylinders (Image: shutterstock)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has partnered with a company called UltraCash Technologies to offer a voice-based digital payment feature to BharatGas consumers. Buyers can now book their LPG cylinders using their voice. Additionally, this will allow people without smartphones or the internet to easily book their cylinders and even pay for it digitally using UPI 123Pay. The new payment method was introduced by RBI earlier this month. Around 4 crore consumers of BharatGas can benefit from this new facility. Also Read - BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway: Check details

BPCL claims it is the first company in India to offer the new service after the RBI Governor announced the launch of UPI 123PAY. BPCL has partnered with UltraCash which is a mobile payment application developed and authorized by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

How to book cylinder using Ultra Cash?

Bharat Gas customers to call common number 08045163554 from a non-internet phone and book BharatGas cylinder for themselves or for their friends in easy steps.

According to the BPCL, during the month preceding the launch, more than 13,000 BharatGas customers transacted more than Rs 1 crore, which indicates that Rs 100 crore worth of transactions can happen in next twelve months.

Santosh Kumar, Executive Director Incharge (LPG), BPCL said, “India still has a vast majority of feature phone users. Further even in urban areas many users are looking for fully secure ways of digital payments. With Government of India also promoting usage of LPG through schemes like Ujjwala yojana, this facility will help in further penetrating into rural markets. Though this service can be used by all, it is primarily meant for non-feature phone users but ease and security of payments of UPI123PAY will make it popular across all segments and users. So BharatGas is enabling a service which is truly meant for BHARAT.”

Vishal Lal, Co-founder UltraCash said, “We are extremely excited to partner with BPCL on this amazing journey of bringing in next set of customers into the digital revolution. This path-breaking initiative by RBI & NPCI, allows customers to Pay and Book in the simplest form of voice call.”

  Published Date: March 17, 2022 11:19 PM IST

Best Sellers