Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

Publisher Activision and developer Tencent Games revealed the Call of Duty: Mobile game last year in the month of October. Is has since become a phenomenon and a prominent competitor to PUBG Mobile. This is the first time a Call of Duty game graced the smartphone platform. It has primarily been popularized by its Multiplayer and its Battle Royale modes. The game has already seen many seasons and offers unique rewards to players in each season. Besides that it is also getting ready to venture into the esports which means that the game is more popular than ever.

While the devs intend this game to be played on the mobile platform it can be played on PC as well. Back when people started using third party emulators to play PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games took matters into their own hands and released an official emulator for playing the game. This emulator can now be used to play Call of Duty: Mobile as well and it tracks all stats and provides the best experience. While this emulator was previously called the Tencent Gaming Buddy, it has been rebranded as GameLoop.

How to play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC using emulator

To play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC the following steps need to be followed.

– The Call of Duty: Mobile GameLoop emulator client needs to downloaded from this link on your PC.

– Wait for the download to complete after hitting the ‘Download’ button.

– Run the emulator setup file on your PC.

– Launch the GameLoop emulator once it is installed and you will be greeted with a lot of games that are available to play.

– Search for Call of Duty: Mobile, hit the ‘Download’ button.

– This should prompt the GameLoop to download the game files.

– Once that completes you can hit ‘Play’ and launch the game which will ask you to login.

– Login using your Facebook or Twitter and you will be taken to the homescreen of the game.

Do note that when playing from the emulator you will be matched with other emulator players.