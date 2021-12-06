comscore Car thieves are using Apple AirTags to steal vehicles: Points to keep your cars safe
Car thieves are using Apple AirTags to steal vehicles: How to keep your cars safe

The police has traced five incidents of car-stealing where thieves were found to be using Apple AirTags to track vehicles and then steal them

Apple AirTags were launched to help users track their belongings in a better way. However, it seems that thieves have managed to make use of the technology to their benefit. A recent report has suggested that a syndicate in Canada is using the Apple AirTags to target and ultimately steal luxury cars. Also Read - Apple is likely to add this old iPhone model to its vintage product list on December 31

The York Regional Police in Canada has warned the residents of their area to be wary of thieves trying to steal luxury cars using Apple AirTags. Officers at the precinct have released a statement explaining how the thefts are being done and how car owners can safeguard their vehicle from thieves. Also Read - Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?


The police has traced five incidents of car-stealing where thieves were found to be using Apple AirTags to track vehicles and then steal them. The tags were placed in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicles when they are parked in public places like malls or parking lots. Thieves then track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.

According to the statement by the police, the thieves typically use tools like screwdrivers to enter the vehicles through the driver or passenger door. However, they still manage to bypass the alarm system. Once inside, an electronic device, typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting, is connected to the onboard diagnostics port below the dashboard and programs the vehicle to accept a key the thieves have brought with them. Once the new key is programmed, the vehicle will start and the thieves drive it away.

Here are some safety tips shared by the York Police department to keep thieves from tracking and stealing cars using AirTags or other similar tagging devices.

-If possible, park your vehicle in a locked garage. Most vehicles are stolen from a driveway
-Use a steering wheel lock (or a gear lock). It will also act as a visible deterrent
-Install a lock on the data port. This simple device can be purchased online and blocks access to the computer port where the thieves gain access to reprogram the vehicle’s keys
-Consider using a surveillance system at home and ensure cameras are properly placed and functioning for day and night time use.
-Inspect your vehicle regularly and call police if you notice any suspicious potential tracking devices

  Published Date: December 6, 2021 9:02 AM IST

