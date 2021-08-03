CBSE 10th result 2021 declared live: Here's how to check result online, get scorecard, passing certificate

CBSE 10th results are out today at 12 PM. While the board exams were called off due to the disastrous second wave of COVID-19, the 10th result will be announced based on an alternate assessment policy. Also Read - How to download CBSE Class 10 scorecard via cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, UMANG app

CBSE Class 10 students, both regular and private, will be able to check the results via cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in websites. They will have to log in to either of the websites by entering their roll number. To recall, the Board released the roll numbers of the CBSE class 10th exam last week. The class 10th result scorecard, pass certificate, and migration certificate of students will be sent by CBSE to the Digilockers, where they can access following the result announcement. Besides the following websites, students can check for their results on the government app, Umang. Here’s how to check CBSE 10th result online, get scorecard, passing certificate. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared: How to check results online, get scorecard, passing certificate

As mentioned earlier, CBSE 10th result for this year will be available on the official site cbseresults.nic.in. In case you are unable to find your roll number, don’t worry the board had shared the direct link- https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx to help you find your roll number. That said, here’s how you can get your mark sheet online- Also Read - CBSE Class 10 results 2021: How to check board exam marks online via UMANG app, DigiLocker, more

Step 1- First up, head the official CBSE results portal at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2- Once the window opens, click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link, it will redirect you to the login window.

Step 3- Once you have found the roll number in the link mentioned above, enter it, your school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4- Submit the details and download CBSE 10th result.

If are unable to access the website, you can try for the Umang app as well.

Step 1- The app pop-up Class 10-12 results each time you open it.

Step 2- Just tap on it, then select Class 10th exam, year.

Step 3- Enter your number, school code, date of birth.

Step 4- Once done, you will be asked the captcha you will see below.

Step 5- Enter it correctly, and then press the Submit button, you will then get your scorecard.