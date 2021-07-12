CBSE Class 10 results 2021: How to check board exam marks online via UMANG app, DigiLocker, more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the exact date for class 10 result. Reports suggest that the CBSE class 10 results could be released by July 20. While the exact class 10 results date is yet to be revealed CBSE has revealed how students can check their marks and download marksheet online. Marks can be checked via several websites and apps. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 update: How to check results online via cbseresults.nic.in, SMS, more

CBSE has informed that the evaluation process for class 10 students has been completed. It is also said that schools have also submitted the marks as per the criteria shared by the secondary board previously.

In addition to CBSE official website, class 10 students will be able to check their marksheet on several other websites and apps. Marks can also be checked via SMS and email. Following are ways you can check CBSE class 10 results and get the marksheet online.

CBSE Class 10 results 2021: How to check marks online

Check CBSE class 10 results via UMANG app

Students will be able to check CBSE class 10 results via UMANG app. The app is available on Android and iOS. Students will be able to login to umang.gov.in website to check results on the set day.

Check CBSE class 10 result via SMS and email

Just like every year, CBSE will allow students to check their board results via SMS. To check results via SMS, class 10 students will need to type CBSE10 (roll no) (school no) (centre no) and send it to 7738299899.

Check CBSE class 10 result via IVRS or phone call

There will be a way to check the CBSE Class 10 via IVRS or mobile phone. Class 10 students will have to call the IVRS line at 24300699 (for Delhi) or 011 – 24300699 (for other parts of the country) to get their marks.

Check CBSE class 10 result via DigiLocker app

Students will also be able to check their class 10 results on DigiLocker app. The secondary board will upload class 10 digital marksheets, migration certificates and pass certificates on Parinam Manjusha integrated with DigiLocker. The DigiLocker login credentials will be sent to students on registered ten-digit phone number via SMS.