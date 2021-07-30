The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced earlier on Friday that the much-awaited CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be announced at 2PM on July 30. Students will be able to check their marks or scores via various means including official website, Digi Locker app, UMANG app, SMS, and IVR. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 results 2021: How to check board exam marks online via UMANG app, DigiLocker, more

To check CBSE Class 12 board exam marks and download the final marksheet, students can simply head to the CBSE official website. There are two websites available – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can head to one of the two websites to check their final marksheet once the results are announced. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 update: How to check results online via cbseresults.nic.in, SMS, more

How to check CBSE Class 12 result via official website

Step 1: Head to the official website at – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Also Read - Cyclone Yaas LIVE Tracker: Get Cyclone Yaas live updates on UMANG app, here’s how

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 12 result link displayed on the screen

Step 3: Submit the registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials as required

Step 4: CBSE Class 12 board exam marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: The website provides an option to download the final marksheet. Students can take print out of the same and keep it safe for college admission.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 12 marks are by heading to UMANG or Digi Locker app. Both these apps are available on the Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result via UMANG app

Step 1: Download the Umang app on phone

Step 2: Open the app and login with credentials

Step 3: Select CBSE from the options available

Step 4: Enter credentials such as roll number to check marks

Step 5: Marksheet will be displayed on the mobile screen

Step 6: Students can now save the marksheet and download/print it.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result via Digi Locker app

Step 1: Download the Digi Locker app on the phone

Step 2: Click on the ‘Access DigiLocker’ option there

Step 3: Enter some details including name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, security PIN, email ID, Aadhaar number. Click on submit option.

Step 4: Set a username and then login to check CBSE Class 12 results

Step 5: Then select CBSE from the options available

Step 6: Enter credentials such as roll number to check final marks

Step 7: Marksheet will be displayed on the mobile screen

Step 8: Save the marksheet and download/print it.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result via SMS

-Students can simply type CBSE12 (roll no) (school no) (centre no) and send it to 7738299899.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result via IVR or phone call

-To know CBSE Class 12 results students can simply call the IVRS line at 24300699 (for Delhi) or 011 – 24300699 (for other parts of the country) to get the marks.