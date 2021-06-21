The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to declare Class 12 board exams next month on July 31. There are a few websites where students can check their Class 12 results for the year 2021. Also Read - CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media

CBSE cancelled the Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The central board announced that the final marks will be calculated based on students' grades in Class 10, Class 11, and the pre-board exams for Class 12.

How to check CBSE Class 12 results online

To check CBSE Class 12 results online, you can simply head to the official portal on cbseresults.nic.in. Students will have to log on to the website with their roll numbers or registration numbers to check their results on the official CBSE website.

Students can also check their results on results.gov.in website. The portal will show results for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The website shows results for all major exams conducted in India including state education boards for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Another way to check CBSE Class 12 results is by logging in on DigiLocker portal. To check results, students will need to create an account on the platform. Marksheets and pass certificates can be downloaded from this website. The DigiLocker portal also notifies students on their registered mobile number or email address when their scores are released by CBSE.

If online method does not work, students can simply their results via SMS. Just type ‘cbse12’ and send the text message to the registered phone number declared by CBSE ahead of the release of the Class 12 results.