comscore WhatsApp number change feature: Here's how to use it
  • Home
  • How To
  • Change your WhatsApp number without losing old chats or contacts, here's how
News

Change your WhatsApp number without losing old chats or contacts, here's how

How To

WhatsApp Change Your Number feature allows you to change your number without losing your old chats and contacts on the app.

WhatsApp Change Number Feature

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp allows its users the option to change their number using an in-app feature. Also Read - Telegram leaves WhatsApp behind, becomes most downloaded app in Jan

With this feature, users do not have to worry about losing their old chats and contacts rather can continue with the same but with a different number. Also Read - Beware! Fake WhatsApp for iPhone users was used to hack targets

WhatsApp offers a dedicated feature for this called ‘Change Number’ which also helps inform people in your contact list that you have updated your number. Also Read - Change these WhatsApp settings right now to keep your account secure

WhatsApp hosts more than a billion users on its platform which is why it is necessary for the company to offer a feature to its users to easily change mobile numbers without the hassle of transferring chats manually.

So, here’s how you can change your WhatsApp number without losing your contacts.

1. Before we get started with changing the number on WhatsApp you need to insert the new SIM card so that it can receive SMSs and phone calls. You also need to make sure that your old number is not registered on WhatsApp anymore. You can check the registered phone number on WhatsApp by going to WhatsApp’s Settings and tapping on your profile name.

2. Android users can access WhatsApp’s Settings by tapping on the three-dot hamburger menu on the top right.

WhatsApp Change Number

3. Now, tap on Account and select the ‘Change Number’ option.

4. Next you will be asked whether you are able to receive SMSs and voice calls on your new number. When this is confirmed, tap on ‘Next’.

WhatsApp Change Number

5. You then need to enter your old and new number.

6. Tap on ‘Next’ and then you move to the final step of changing your number.

WhatsApp Change Number A

7. It will then ask whether you want your WhatsApp contacts to be notified about your new number. You have three options to choose from – All Contacts, Contacts I have chat with or Customer numbers. WhatsApp will automatically notify groups about the change in your number.

8. Tap ‘Done’ and you’re all set.

After this is done, the app will ask you to register your new phone number. You will then receive a six-digit verification code via SMS or phone call which you need to enter into the app to finish the registration. After the registration is complete, you will be able to see your old chats and contacts on WhatsApp.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2021 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more
News
Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more
WhatsApp Change Number feature: How to use it and features you get

How To

WhatsApp Change Number feature: How to use it and features you get

Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?

Mobiles

Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?

Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

News

Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more

Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?

Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Change Number feature: How to use it and features you get

How To

WhatsApp Change Number feature: How to use it and features you get
Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apps

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?
WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Features

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure
WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online

News

WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online
Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

News

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में कमाल का फीचर, वीडियो से 'गायब' हो जाएगी आवाज

Apple iPhone 12 mini का प्रोडक्शन हो सकता है बंद, जानिए क्या है वजह

Samsung Galaxy A12 जल्द होने वाला है लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा इसमें खास

Motorola Ibiza हो सकता है Moto G40? कम कीमत में 90Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च होगा ये 5G स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 9 Pro की Live तस्वीरें आई सामने, कुछ ऐसा होगा फोन का डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

News

Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more
News
Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more
Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?

Mobiles

Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?
Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

News

Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more
Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details
Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get

News

Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers