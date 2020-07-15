OnePlus smartphones: How to check battery health

OnePlus is set to enter the mid-range smartphone segment once again with a new product line called Nord. This means, OnePlus will soon have an even larger product lineup and more consumers will be able to buy its devices. Like every other smartphone maker, OnePlus is also pushing faster charging on its devices. With its phones not coming with a user removable battery, it becomes important to understand battery life. Apple knew this would be the case and after batterygate, it immediately added a new feature called Battery Health. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive Android 11 Beta 2 update

Now, if you own a OnePlus smartphone, you can also check the health of the smartphone's battery. The company does have a diagnostic app that offers insight into the health of a smartphone's battery. This app is called "OnePlus Diagnostic" and it comes with the package name com.oneplus.healthcheck. XDA Developers note that the app is compatible with both HydrogenOS and OxygenOS. With the app, you can take stock of critical battery parameters including capacity, temperature, charging state, among others.

How to check battery health of your OnePlus smartphone

1. Download the “OnePlus Diagnostic” app from APK Mirror.

2. Once downloaded, you will see an option to install the app. Click on install and in case, you have not enabled option to install from other apps, you will be required to enable that first.

3. Once installed, the app offers a simple and easy to understand interface. The main screen of the app shows the device name, CPU, memory configuration and battery capacity. Below that there are two more options called Record and Detect Now.

4. Below the battery capacity, you will see an option called “View Battery Status”.

5. Click on this option and you will see a new screen with details such as battery capacity, battery temperature, charging and discharging state, charger type and battery state.

6. In the case of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the app does not show the battery state just yet. However, we tried the same on OnePlus 6 and we were able to see battery state reading, which showed 88 percent.

The XDA Developers further note that the app read the value from /sys/class/power_supply/bms/battery_health. Here, the acronym “bms” stands for Battery Management System and the value is reported by a battery fuel gauge IC made by Maxim Integrated. They also note that if the value is below 80 percent then the app reports the battery as having a “serious loss” in capacity. This is also different from diagnostic tools available as part of Engineer mode. If your OnePlus smartphone loses battery faster than normal then this could be a handy tool to check the cause or possible loss of battery health.