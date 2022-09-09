If you are out to buy a smartphone in the market, you’d find phones with different displays. Each segment has a different display type and quality, however, the major display types that we see used in smartphones today are LCD and OLED/AMOLED panels. Also Read - TVS Radeon launched in India at Rs 59,925 with new LCD display: Check details

If you are reading this, chances are that you already know the benefits of the aforementioned display panels. That said, you just want to know what display type your current smartphone has. In this story, we will show you how to find the display type of your smartphone.

How to find the display type of your smartphone

There are several ways of finding the display of your phone. You can either directly check it by looking at your phone's specifications or use a third-party app to check the screen type.

Here’s how to check the display type through the specs sheet of your phone.

Step 1: If you own a new smartphone, directly head to the company website and follow the steps below. If you have an old smartphone, you can simply search for the model number on the web and you should find the specs of your device.

Step 2: For a new device, after you open the company website, simply go to the smartphone/mobile or product section, this will be different for each brand. Once you head into the section, find your device and open its specs.

Step 3: Now in the Display section, you will most likely find the display type. You can refer to the image above, where we have checked the display type of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Here’s how to check the display type via a third-party application.

Step 1: First of all, download the Display Tester app from Play Store.

Step 2: After you download the app open it and tap on the ‘Tests’ section.

Step 3: Tap on Defective pixel detection.

Step 4: Now, you will see different colors on the screen, scroll through them until you reach the Black color.

Step 5: Lastly, check if the display is too bright or visible as if it’s turned off. If the display appears to be like it’s off, then your phone likely has an AMOLED or OLED panel. You can confirm this by turning off the room light and comparing it with a display of an entry-level (roughly under Rs 10,000) phone, as it will most likely have an LCD panel.

Other than this, you can also check behind the box of your smartphone, it may have the display type written on it. This is how easily you can check the display type of your device.