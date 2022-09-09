comscore AMOLED or LCD? How to check the display type on your smartphone
News

How to check if your phone has an AMOLED/OLED display or an LCD display

How To

Here's how you can easily find what type of display your phone has.

Display type on smartphone

Image Credits: Danny Dcruze

If you are out to buy a smartphone in the market, you’d find phones with different displays. Each segment has a different display type and quality, however, the major display types that we see used in smartphones today are LCD and OLED/AMOLED panels. Also Read - TVS Radeon launched in India at Rs 59,925 with new LCD display: Check details

If you are reading this, chances are that you already know the benefits of the aforementioned display panels. That said, you just want to know what display type your current smartphone has. In this story, we will show you how to find the display type of your smartphone. Also Read - Looking for a new smart TV? Check the differences between LCD, LED OLED, and QLED panels

How to find the display type of your smartphone

There are several ways of finding the display of your phone. You can either directly check it by looking at your phone’s specifications or use a third-party app to check the screen type. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with AMOLED display October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, more

Here’s how to check the display type through the specs sheet of your phone.

display type

Step 1: If you own a new smartphone, directly head to the company website and follow the steps below. If you have an old smartphone, you can simply search for the model number on the web and you should find the specs of your device.

Step 2: For a new device, after you open the company website, simply go to the smartphone/mobile or product section, this will be different for each brand. Once you head into the section, find your device and open its specs.

Step 3: Now in the Display section, you will most likely find the display type. You can refer to the image above, where we have checked the display type of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Here’s how to check the display type via a third-party application.

Display Tester

Step 1: First of all, download the Display Tester app from Play Store.

Step 2: After you download the app open it and tap on the ‘Tests’ section.

Step 3: Tap on Defective pixel detection.

Step 4: Now, you will see different colors on the screen, scroll through them until you reach the Black color.

Step 5: Lastly, check if the display is too bright or visible as if it’s turned off. If the display appears to be like it’s off, then your phone likely has an AMOLED or OLED panel. You can confirm this by turning off the room light and comparing it with a display of an entry-level (roughly under Rs 10,000) phone, as it will most likely have an LCD panel.

Other than this, you can also check behind the box of your smartphone, it may have the display type written on it. This is how easily you can check the display type of your device.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 11:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2022 11:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to find the display type of your phone
How To
How to find the display type of your phone
Vivo V25 5G India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Mobiles

Vivo V25 5G India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Features

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

How to pre-register games on Google Play Store

How To

How to pre-register games on Google Play Store

How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay

How To

How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform, Watch Video for Details

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max satellite connectivity explained

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Apple Far Out Event 2022 iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 new prices After iPhone 14 Series Launch

Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform

News

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price