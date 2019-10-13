E-Challan: How to check and pay traffic fine online

Earlier this year in September, the government introduced the new Motor Vehicles Act. According to the new act, heavy fines will be imposed on those breaking the rules. The new rules have been introduced as a deterrent to traffic rules. It can potentially save lakhs of lives lost every year due to road accidents. Indian roads are also now equipped with cameras to detect traffic rule violations. Once a violation is detected, an e-challan is generated.

Whenever a camera captures such a violation, it generates an e-challan for the offence. Even traffic police officers are capable of issuing an e-challan for violation of traffic rules. Paying these challans can be done both online as well as offline. Here is how you can check whether there is an e-challan generated against your vehicle and how to pay make online payment.

How to check for E-Challan and pay traffic fine online

Step 1: Visit the E-Challan website at https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in from either a mobile or laptop. This is a One Nation One Challan initiative and on this page, click on “Check Challan Status”.

Step 2: You can search for challans with either license number, vehicle number or challan number. You will need either of this information and enter a captcha to go ahead.

Step 3: Once you enter either of the three details, the challan details will appear online. It is important to note that sometimes two different challans can be issued using license number and vehicle number separately. It is recommended to search using both the ways to get details of challan generated online.

Step 4: Once the challan details are generated, you can click on ‘Pay Now’ to make the payment online.

Step 5: In order to initiate a transaction, you will need to verify your mobile number with OTP sent to your number. At this stage, you will be redirected to the respective state e-challan payment website.

Step 6: After the above step, you will see a payment confirmation page. On this page, click on ‘Proceed with Net Payment’ and select your preferred payment gateway. The options include Net Banking, Card Payments and there are also other payment modes.

Yes, the process is simple. For more such tips and tricks, visit our dedicated how to section.