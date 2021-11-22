comscore Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak
  • Home
  • How To
  • Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak
News

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

To use the Google Chrome Password Checker tool, you must upgrade your laptop/PC to the latest Chrome version, to Chrome version 96 or above. For the Password Checker to work, your social accounts must be synced with Google.

Top weak password

Since the pandemic hit the world, people have started spending more and more time on the internet. As per several cyber security experts, online scams and hacking incidents have increased at a massive scale since last year when the pandemic hit the world. Also Read - Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

With the growing number of cybercrime incidents, Google is making it easy for users to find out if their password has been exposed online. The tech giant has introduced the Google Password Checker tool that allows users to check the list of social media and other account passwords exposed in a data leak. Also Read - Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

To use the Google Chrome Password Checker tool, you must upgrade your laptop/PC to the latest Chrome version, to Chrome version 96 or above. For the Password Checker to work, your social accounts must be synced with Google. Also Read - Google enters ‘milestone’ deal with media outlets in Germany

How to check if your social password is compromised

Step 1: Update Google Chrome version to 96 and above

Step 2: Open Chrome on your device

Step 3: Head over to the Settings menu by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner

Step 4: Click on “Autofill” option in the list

Step 5: Next click on “Passwords” and then on “Checked Passwords” option.

Once this step has been followed Google will run a scan and check and display the list of compromised passwords.

password, hackers

If any of your passwords have been exposed online, we suggest update/changing them immediately by heading over to the concerned platform. For instance, if Google Password Checker shows your Facebook account password has been exposed, you must immediately head over to the social platform > Settings menu > Privacy > Change password.

To set up a strong password, you must include a minimum of eight characters at least. A strong password consists of words, numbers, special characters and more. This will make it difficult for hackers to guess passwords and reduce the chances of them getting compromised the next time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Mobiles
Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Apps

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Apps

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately
Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak
Google enters milestone deal with media outlets in Germany

News

Google enters milestone deal with media outlets in Germany
This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately
Here's how you can create YouTube Shorts

How To

Here's how you can create YouTube Shorts

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ने डेस्कटॉप यूजर के लिए My Contacts Except फीचर किया रोल आउट, मिलेगी नई प्राइवेसी सेटिंग

Free Fire Redeem Code 22 November: आज के कोड में मिल रहे धांसू रिवॉर्ड, बिना देरी किए ऐसे करें रिडीम

Free Fire Watch to Win: आज मिलेंगे बिना मेहनत के ढेरों स्पेशल रिवॉर्ड, जानें तरीका

Free Fire के Bermuda Map में मैच जीतने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, आसानी से बढ़ेगी रैंक

Free Fire में इस तरह फ्री मिलेंगी Booyah Day 2021 Sports Car और Gloo Wall स्किन्स

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Mobiles
Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately
Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak
TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Apps

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?
Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers