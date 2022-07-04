Do you want to buy a home or a car? Then CIBIL score is something you should be looking at before you go to a bank asking for a loan. Now, CIBIL stands for the Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd. It a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved agency that provides credit reports and scores to individuals and even business.

CIBIL score of an individual is based on a variety of information such as previous loans and repayments, and credit card information from leading banks and other financial institutions in India among other things. It basically tells the bank how likely you are to returned the borrowed amount on time. CIBIL score is calculated on a scale of 300 to 900 with 300 being the lowest score and 900 being the highest score. Higher the score of an individual, the better chances do they have of getting a loan from a bank.

So, here we have an easy guide that you that will help you check your CIBIL score online for free.

How to check CIBIL Score online

Step 1: Go to the official CIBIL website (https://www.cibil.com/).

Step 2: Select ‘Get your CIBIL Score’.

Step 3: Scroll down to the FAQ section. Click on the last question, which says – How much do I need to pay to get a CIBIL Credit Report?

Step 4: Here, click on the Free CIBIL Credit Report option.

Step 5: In the page that opens, click on the Get Your Free CIBIL Score option.

Step 6: In the page that opens, first you need to create a new account, if you don’t have one already. Fill in the details on the page such as your name, your email address, ID that you want to use and your mobile number. You can use your PAN, passport number, voter ID, driving license number or ration card number.

Step 7: Once you have entered all these details, click on the Accept and Continue option.

Step 8: Now, you will receive an OTP on your mobile number in order to verify your details. Type in the OTP and then click on the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 9: Now, select the ‘Go to dashboard’ option and check your credit score.

Step 10: Now, you will be redirected to the website, myscore.cibil.com.

Step 11: Now click on the Member Login option.

Step 12: Enter your login details and your CIBIL score will be displayed on the dashboard.