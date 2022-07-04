comscore How to check your CIBIL score online for free
  • Home
  • How To
  • Check Your Cibil Score Online A Step By Step Guide
News

Check your CIBIL score online: A step-by-step guide

How To

Do you want to buy a home or a car? Then CIBIL score is something you should be looking at before you go to a bank asking for a loan. Here's an easy guide that you that will help you check your CIBIL score online for free.

CIBIL Score

Image: Pixabay

Do you want to buy a home or a car? Then CIBIL score is something you should be looking at before you go to a bank asking for a loan. Now, CIBIL stands for the Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd. It a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved agency that provides credit reports and scores to individuals and even business.

CIBIL score of an individual is based on a variety of information such as previous loans and repayments, and credit card information from leading banks and other financial institutions in India among other things. It basically tells the bank how likely you are to returned the borrowed amount on time. CIBIL score is calculated on a scale of 300 to 900 with 300 being the lowest score and 900 being the highest score. Higher the score of an individual, the better chances do they have of getting a loan from a bank.

So, here we have an easy guide that you that will help you check your CIBIL score online for free.

How to check CIBIL Score online

Step 1: Go to the official CIBIL website (https://www.cibil.com/).

Step 2: Select ‘Get your CIBIL Score’.

Step 3: Scroll down to the FAQ section. Click on the last question, which says – How much do I need to pay to get a CIBIL Credit Report?

Step 4: Here, click on the Free CIBIL Credit Report option.

Step 5: In the page that opens, click on the Get Your Free CIBIL Score option.

Step 6: In the page that opens, first you need to create a new account, if you don’t have one already. Fill in the details on the page such as your name, your email address, ID that you want to use and your mobile number. You can use your PAN, passport number, voter ID, driving license number or ration card number.

Step 7: Once you have entered all these details, click on the Accept and Continue option.

Step 8: Now, you will receive an OTP on your mobile number in order to verify your details. Type in the OTP and then click on the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 9: Now, select the ‘Go to dashboard’ option and check your credit score.

Step 10: Now, you will be redirected to the website, myscore.cibil.com.

Step 11: Now click on the Member Login option.

Step 12: Enter your login details and your CIBIL score will be displayed on the dashboard.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 7:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi announces the comeback of K series in India
News
Redmi announces the comeback of K series in India
Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched: All you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched: All you need to know

TVS Ronin bike design spotted ahead of launch: What we know so far

automobile

TVS Ronin bike design spotted ahead of launch: What we know so far

This malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent

Apps

This malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent

How to lock a PDF document on phone

How To

How to lock a PDF document on phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi announces the comeback of K series in India

Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched: All you need to know

TVS Ronin bike design spotted ahead of launch: What we know so far

This malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent

Apple watch Series 8 new leak out

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video
One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

Hands On

One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999