News

Christmas 2019: How to download and send Christmas WhatsApp stickers

How To

WhatsApp Christmas stickers are a fun and easy way to celebrate Christmas and wish your friends. Check out how you can install and get them running easily

  Published: December 24, 2019 1:00 PM IST
WhatsApp Christmas Sticker

The long-awaited holiday season is here, and Christmas is just around the corner. The festival is all about celebrating the birth of Christ and represents happiness and cheer. While playing Secret Santa and singing those sweet Christmas carols is certainly fun, they are not everybody’s cup of tea. Well, for those of us that aren’t always in the spirit, there are other ways to share your joy – through Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers.

There are several WhatsApp stickers out there. The stickers are fun and easy to use. They are a better way of wishing than texting the age-old ‘Merry Christmas’. Further, they add a lot of Christmas flavor to even your regular, everyday chats. Installing these stickers is easy. Check out how you can get them running in these few steps:

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

How to install and use Christmas WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and look for Christmas WhatsApp Stickers. You will also find apps for Christmas-themed wallpapers and more.

Step 2: Check out the reviews for these apps. Not all WhatsApp sticker apps you may find may be genuine offerings. Some might have adware. Some might even have both. Hence, go through the reviews to find the better ones on the play store. Don’t be a naughty boy! Take only what you need.

Step 3: Once downloaded, open the app. Some apps might offer you a bunch of packs to choose from. Choose the pack you want and hit the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button. You should get a small toast notification for the pack being added to WhatsApp.

Step 4: Now once that is done, just go to the WhatsApp chatbox where you want to send the sticker and hit the emoji icon. When you see all the emojis, look for the option to switch between emojis, GIFs and stickers. This will be below all the emojis you see.

Step 5: Go to stickers and find the pack you just installed. Choose whatever sticker you want to send and voila! You have now successfully made your Christmas chats a lot more interesting.

Apart from WhatsApp’s Christmas themed stickers, you can similarly install and use all kinds of sticker packs from the Google Play Store.

  Published Date: December 24, 2019 1:00 PM IST

