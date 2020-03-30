Coronavirus: How to donate to the PM CARES fund easily

India has seen a steady rise in the number of Coronavirus cases. Despite the 21-day lockdown issued by the government, things can get out of hand pretty easily in India, which is the second-most populous country in the world. Organizations across the country are preparing well ahead for what could be the beginning of the pandemic’s third stage in India.

Apart from the various measures taken, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Prime Minister Citizen Assurance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) initiative. Here is how you can easily donate to the PM CARES fund and do your part to help save the nation. Note that you can use credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI and many eWallets like Paytm and Google Pay to help. Note that all transfer details provided below can be verified at pmindia.gov.in > Donation Details.

Step 1: The first method to donate to the fund is to log on to pmindia.gov.in. Here, look for the “Click here for donation details” button. Proceed by clicking on the “Click here for online donation button”. The site will now open a new page where you can enter all your personal details and donate the amount of your choice.

Step 2: You can donate to the PM CARES fund offline too. You can use the following details to transfer.

Name of Account: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

UPI : pmcares@sbi

Step 3: The easiest way to donate money to the PM CARES fund if you’re using an eWallet is to use the following QR Code. Simply point the QR scanner of your Paytm, Gpay or other app to this image and make the desired transfer. The QR provided is taken straight from the pmindia.gov.in > Donation Details page.

This is an account where Indians can go ahead and donate any sum of money to be used in the battle against Coronavirus. The money will be put into government funds to be used in equipment and other medical use-cases to aid the doctors, nurses and other platforms fighting the disease.