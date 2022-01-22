comscore How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam
News

How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam

How To

Miscreants masquerading as health officials are giving a call to people, mostly elderlies to dupe them just by asking for an OTP.

COVID 19 scam

Image Source: Arab Media & Society

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on individual lives. While people are struggling to overcome the unforeseen calamity, cybercriminals are taking the best advantage of the situation. Also Read - COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal

With the surge of COVID cases due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the government in India started administering precautionary doses for citizens above 60 years of age. While the initiative is taken to bring the cases down, miscreants are coming up with new ideas for scams. In the latest COVID booster shot scam, the fraudsters camouflaged as health officials are trying to trick people and take their bank account details. Here’s how the miscreants are trying to dupe people- Also Read - CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

COVID booster shot scam, the new hoodwink in town

As mentioned before, miscreants masquerading as health officials give a call to people, mostly elderlies given the precautionary booster is only allotted for senior citizens at the time being. The fraudsters then ask if the individual has taken the second dose along with address, phone number, etc. To one’s surprise, in some cases, the caller already has the necessary details including the date of vaccination. Also Read - How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

After getting all the information, the fraudsters make a second call to ask if one is interested to get a booster jab and if they want a slot for it. Once the date and time for the vaccination are confirmed, they sent an OTP to the mobile number. In some instances, the scammers can also ask to download a particular app like AnyDesk to help in the booking process. The OTP is nothing but a key to a ‘phishing scam,’ the final route to validate money transfer from the victim’s bank account. Once you provide them with the OTP, all the money from your bank account is transacted.

As per a report, the c scam is mostly happening in rural areas where elderlies barely have any idea of how internet banking, UPI, or mobile apps for vaccine slot booking works. The scammers try to manipulate them to get the OTP for easy money transfer. To protect against such scams here’s what one can do-

How to protect oneself from COVID scams

Fake/spam calls be it for COVID slot booking, or internet banking fraud can be avoided if one stays vigilant. The most important thing to note- government hasn’t provided the option to book vaccine slot via phone calls. The only way to book vaccine slot is by heading either to Cowin portal or the Arogya Setu app. Even if you are unable to book online, you can still get the jab by visiting any vaccine center and register yourself for the vaccine. As for receiving OTP, it is advised to read the message carefully before taking a step. Secondly, one can download call blocker apps that highlight whether it’s a spam call.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 22, 2022 6:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam
How To
How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam
COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal

News

COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal

Micromax In Note 2 with 'Dazzling Glass Finish' confirmed to launch on January 25

Mobiles

Micromax In Note 2 with 'Dazzling Glass Finish' confirmed to launch on January 25

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

Mobiles

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

OnePlus 10R details leaked, tipped to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R details leaked, tipped to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam

COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal

LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro latest update brings January security patch, tons of improvements

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam

How To

How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam
COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal

News

COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal
CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

News

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

How To

How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online
COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

How To

COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: एंट्री-लेवल फ्लैगशिप सेगमेंट में एक अच्छा ऑप्शन

फ्री कैरेक्टर से लेकर रेयर बैकपैक तक, आज मिलेंगे फ्री फायर में ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire में रेयर बैकपैक स्किन Demi Wings को फ्री पाने का मौका, जानें तरीका

Free Fire Redeem Codes January 2022: इस महीने ये कोड्स रिडीम करने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री आइटम

Samsung Galaxy A52s स्मार्टफोन 5,000 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें कहां मिलेगा ऑफर

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam
How To
How to protect yourself from the new COVID booster scam
COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal

News

COVID-19 data leaked online, government denies data breach from Cowin portal
LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production

Electric Vehicle

LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro latest update brings January security patch, tons of improvements

News

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro latest update brings January security patch, tons of improvements
Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

Mobiles

Realme 9i to go for early sale today at 12 PM: Here's where to buy

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers