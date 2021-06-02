Want to travel? First update your COVID-19 vaccination status on Aarogya Setu: Here's how

Aarogya Setu has added a new feature that shows whether you are vaccinated or not. This feature will eventually help people travel in the future. If you are vaccinated, first thing that you should do is, head over to the Indian’s government’s Aarogya Setu application and update your vaccine status. Also Read - Why smartphones must be classified as an essential product during COVID-19 lockdowns

The best thing about this feature is it will show "partially vaccinated" as your status on first dose. If you have taken both the first as well as second dose, the status will show "Vaccinated". So, if you have taken both the doses, head over to the Aarogya Setu app today and change the vaccination status.

How to update your vaccination status

Follow these simple steps to update your vaccination status:

-Download the Aarogya Setu app, it is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

-Once done, install the app and set it up.

-Once the self-assessment is taken, Aarogya Setu users will get the option to update the vaccination status.

-You will then need to take the revised self-assessment. On taking the self-assessment, users who have taken one dose will get the “partially vaccinated” status and the ones who have taken both doses will get “vaccinated” status.

Note: The status is bases on the declarations provided by the person during the self-assessment.

-The unverified status will get verified only after an OTP based check.

It should be noted that if you are vaccinated only with the first dose the Aarogya Setu app will show a single blue border with status “partially vaccinated”. On the other hand, if both COVID-19 vaccine doses are taken then the status will show double blue border with status “vaccinated”.