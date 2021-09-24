COVID-19: How to verify vaccine certificate on CoWIN portal in 2 minutes

COVID-19 vaccine certificate: CoWIN has added a “verify certificate option” on the official website. If you have taken both vaccine doses and downloaded the vaccine certificate, just head over to the CoWIN portal to re-verify the certificate. Also Read - Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

In recent times, several instances of usage of fake COVID-1 vaccine certificates have been reported. In such a scenario, verifying the vaccine certificate and details mentioned in it becomes even more. Follow these simple steps mentioned below to verify your vaccine certificate in 2 minutes.

How to verify COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Step 1: Head over to CoWIN portal or click here cowin.gov.in Also Read - Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

Step 2: On the home screen you will see the “verify vaccine certificate” option, click on it. You can simply click on this link: https://verify.cowin.gov.in/

Step 3: Next, click on “Scan QR” code

Step 4: Next a notification will prompt you to activate your mobile’s camera

Step 5: Place the camera to the QR code shown at the bottom of the certificate and scan it

Step 6: Once the verification is completed, you will be shown “certificate successfully verified” with a green tick mark and details including name, age, gender, certificate ID, date of dose, vaccine name, vaccination at, and a few more.

Notably, an unverified vaccine certificate will receive a message stating, “certificate is invalid”. There you will get the option to verify another certificate as well. So, try again.

Tips to keep in mind

–QR code should cover at least 70 -80 percent of your mobile screen

–QR code should be placed parallel to the camera

–Camera should be steady for at least 5 seconds.

In case your mobile camera is unable to read the QR code within 45 seconds, you will get a message stating — “Camera is not able to read the QR code, please try again”. Click on the try again button displayed on the screen to reverify. Start the process all over again.