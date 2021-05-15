Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, several states have called for lockdown to combat the spread of the deadly virus. Over the last months, COVID-19 virus has consumed lives of many in India. As per the data released by officials, over 3000 people affected with the virus are dying in the country every single day. During the lockdown, most state governments have announced restriction on movement, there are set timings when people can step out of their homes. In other times, everyone needs to strictly stay at home. This, the state governments believe will eventually combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus that hit the country last year for the first time. Also Read - Vivo extends product warranty in India by 30 days, but there's a catch

Several state governments have announced e-pass facility, with which people can step out of their homes during the lockdown. However, it should be noted that one should first apply for e-pass via stated website along with a valid reason and the decision to issue the pass is in the state government's hand. Here's how to apply for e-pass online in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra and other states currently under lockdown.

How to apply for e-pass online in Delhi

-To apply, head to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/ website Also Read - Looking for Oxygen Concentartor: Here are Top 5 points you need to know before buying it

-Select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ option and click on Submit

-Fill in the form with the required details and then click on the Submit option

-Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number, which will help in checking the status later.

How to apply for e-pass online in UP

-Head to the http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Apply.aspx website

-Enter the phone number and the captcha, click on the submit option

-Enter the OTP

-Fill in the given form and then click on submit.

-You will an e-pass Registration Number with which you will be able to check the status of your pass.

How to apply for e-pass online in Maharashtra

-Head over to https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration website

-Fill the form with the required details, click on Submit option

-You will get e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check the status of your pass.

How to apply for e-pass online in Tamil Nadu

-Head to https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass website

-Register yourself with 10 digit mobile number and then OTP

-Fill the form with all the required details

-Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number, which will help in checking the status later.

How to apply for e-pass online in Kerala

-Head over to the https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ website

-Register yourself with 10 digit mobile number and then OTP

-Fill the form with all the required details

-Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number, which will help in checking the status later.