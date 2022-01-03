comscore COVID-19 Omicron Cases Live Tracker: COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai Today
COVID-19 Omicron cases live tracker: How to get latest updates of COVID-19 cases state-wise

As the third wave approaches, it gets crucial to track cases and numbers in your city or state and take necessary precautions. Here are some websites that provide real-time COVID cases updates.

Omicron

India is preparing for the third COVID-19 wave as cases start to rise in the country. Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata are currently registering thousands of cases on a daily basis. State governments have started taking precautions to combat the spread of the virus, some have also imposed night curfew as an initiative. Also Read - As COVID-19 cases spike in India, Aarogya Setu, BHIM, UMANG and more government apps to get your work done online

As the third wave approaches, it gets crucial to track cases and numbers in your city or state and take necessary precautions. Here are some websites that provide real-time COVID cases updates. Take a look at the platforms here. Also Read - With Omicron cases rising in India, you must keep these 5 gadgets handy at home

MyGov.in website

Developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), the MyGov.in website provides real-time updates related to COVID-19 cases in India. The website provides state-wise updates of COVID cases in the country. Right on the homepage, it shows information related to total active cases, daily cases, total recoveries, and more. The data provided are verified with the Indian medical association. Also Read - Booster dose: Here’s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

coronavirus.jhu.edu website

Developed by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, the coronavirus.jhu.edu website is one of the most reliable platforms to track COVID cases live globally including India. It shows details related to COVID cases as well as vaccination worldwide.

covid19.who.int website

The covid19.who.int website is developed by WHO (World Health Organisation). It provides the latest COVID 19 cases recorded around the globe including India. In addition to providing details related to COVID cases, WHO also provides details of vaccination and precautions people should be taking.

worldometers.info/coronavirus website

The worldometers.info/coronavirus website is run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers. It is one of the most reliable websites to track COVID latest updates globally. The website shows data related to COVID cases, deaths, recoveries, and also tests.

In addition, there are some apps that provide live updates related to COVID cases in the country. These apps include – Aarogya Setu, MyGov India, Umang, among others.

  Published Date: January 3, 2022 7:28 PM IST

