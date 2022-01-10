COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

As COVID cases spike in India with the rapid spread of the highly transmissive Omicron variant, the country is prepping to fight the battle with a new booster drive. While studies (as per reports) have suggested that a booster or ‘precaution dose’ may help counter the new variant, India has begun giving booster shots to people above 60 years old, health and frontline workers. Also Read - Weekend curfew begins: 5 ways to make your weekend fun without stepping out

Those eligible for the dose won't require any registration and can simply walk in. However, to avoid the hassle, it is advised to register on the Cowin portal. Here's a simple guide on how to get a slot for the precaution dose, eligibility, and documents, and other details.

How to register for precaution dose in Cowin portal

Step 1: Open the Cowin website- cowin.gov.in, navigate to the Cowin tab, and tap on the vaccination option. Also Read - As COVID-19 cases spike in India, Aarogya Setu, BHIM, UMANG and more government apps to get your work done online

Step 2: On the following page, you will be asked to enter the registered mobile (the one that you used for the previous two vaccine shots). An OTP will pop up on the home screen, enter the digits to log in.

Step 3: Once logged in, the site will show if you are eligible for Precaution Dose in the Appointments Module.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Precaution dose’ tab and then choose an appointment based on your location, and then click on Book appointment. Once it gets confirmed, you can download the details from the app.

Eligibility

Speaking of eligibility, as per Cowin registered Health Care Worker (HWC) or a Front Line Worker (FLW) or a citizen above 60 years of age will be able to get the Precaution/Booster dose. However, one should note that the new dose option will be available only for those who took the second vaccine shot nine months or 39 weeks ago. As per reports, 90 percent of the country’s eligible population is said to have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Documents required

To avoid hassle Cowin recommends carrying a photo ID to the appointment and registered mobile number at the vaccine boot. Once a session is booked, you cannot cancel it, however, the site provides the option to reschedule it.

Note: A word of caution, senior citizens who have co-morbidities should take precaution/booster dose only after medical advice.