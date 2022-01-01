comscore Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app
Covid-19 vaccination for children starts today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

In view of the spurt in the cases of the new variant Omicron of Corona, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 25, announced three major decisions in the fight against Corona, including starting vaccination for 15-18-year-olds from January.

Preparations for corona vaccination of children have intensified in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced vaccination of children of 15 to 18 of the group. This vaccination is to start on January 3, 2022. The registration will begin on January 1, 2022. Also Read - Booster dose: Here’s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Given the spurt in the cases of the new variant Omicron of Corona, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 25, announced three significant decisions in the fight against Corona, including starting vaccination for 15-18-year-olds from January. Apart from this, making another big announcement, the PM had said that from January 10, booster dose would be started for the elderly, health workers, and frontline workers above 60 years of age. Also Read - How to download and store your COVID-19 vaccine card on mobile in simple steps

The online registration facility has started on the Covid portal from today, January 1, for the vaccination of the 15 -18 age group. At the same time, during the vaccination starting from January 3, one can also get vaccinated by walk-in. Vaccination sessions will be organized on a priority basis at secondary and higher secondary school levels. According to the guidelines from the Indian Government, adolescent boys and girls in the age group of 15 to 18 years will be given only two doses of co-vaccine vaccine at an interval of 28 days. Also Read - COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online

If we look at the pace of rapidly increasing Corona in the country, vaccination is considered very important for this age group. According to the data released on Friday, 16,764 new cases of Corona were registered during the last 24 hours across the country. There was a jump of 27.4 percent in corona cases compared to the previous day. In addition, the Union Health Ministry said that the cases of Omicron variants have increased to 1270 in the country. Delhi and Mumbai are the most affected by Omicron.

Here’s how you can register for vaccination appointments for children:

STEP1: For this, first, you have to go to the Cowin platform.

STEP2: Here, you need to mention your child’s information, including name and age.

STEP3: After this, the children’s Aadhar or 10th class I card will have to be provided.

STEP4: After this, the process can be completed quickly.

Parents can book vaccination slots through smartphones, laptops, and PCs via the online process. 61 percent of the adult population in the country has been given both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 90 percent of the adult population has been given the first dose. The Government believes that immunization of 15-18-year-olds is likely to help normalize education in schools.

  • Published Date: January 1, 2022 9:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 1, 2022 9:24 AM IST

