COVID-19 vaccine: The Government of India has official announced to begin vaccine registration process for all above 18 years of age from 28 April. Here's how to register.

COVID 19 vaccine centre

The Government of India has official announced to begin vaccine registration process for all above 18 years of age from 28 April. Everyone eligible will be able to register for vaccine on the government’s Co-WIN portal on www.cowin.gov.in or the Aarogya Setu app, launched last year. Also Read - Google commits Rs 135 cr to help India fight COVID-19, shows vaccine details in 8 Indian languages

Until now, only people above 45 years of age were allowed to take the vaccine shot. MyGovIndia took to the microblogging site Twitter and announced that the phase 3 will begin on May 1 and registrations for vaccination will begin on April 28 via CoWIN website and Aarogya Setu app available on both App store and Google Play store. Notably, there’s no app for CoWIN, hence, the registration is done only via the official website. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella supports India fighting COVID-19, says "I am heartbroken"

It should be noted that before visiting the hospital for first doze users will need to register for the COVID-19 vaccination online. Once the registration process for phase 3 COVID vaccine begins on April 28, users can head to the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app to register. Also Read - Looking for COVID hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

Follow the below steps to register for Covid vaccine via CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app:

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine via CoWIN portal

-You will need to visit the CoWIN website or cowin.gov.in and click on Register/Sign in Yourself

-Enter your mobile number and the select Get OTP option.

-Type the OTP on the side and click on enter

-Head to the Register for Vaccination page and enter all details including: photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth.

-Next, click on Register.

-You will get the option to schedule an appointment

-Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered

-Enter the pincode and tap the Search button

-The website will then show up the centres in the pincode

-Select the date and time and click on Confirm. The website allows you to add up to four members through one login.

If in any case you wish to reschedule your appointment, the process is the same.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine via Aarogya Setu

-First open the Aarogya Setu app and then click on CoWIN tab available on the home screen

-Select Vaccination Registration and enter phone number, then OTP

-Click on Verify and the you will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

-Follow the same steps as mentioned in the ‘Process for registration through CoWIN portal’ guide.

Currently, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam have announced that they will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone 18. States such as Rajasthan have urged the Centre to provide free vaccines for all.

