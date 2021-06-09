COVID-19 vaccine certificate error: How to fix name, gender, date of birth using CoWIN portal

Once you get the COVID-19 vaccine, be it Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik, the next step is to head to the CoWIN portal and download the vaccine certificate. This certificate could soon become mandatory for travelling, so that makes it even more important to get your information on the certificate right. Also Read - Free COVID vaccine for 18+ years from June 21: How to book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Have you downloaded your vaccine certificate? Is your name mentioned wrongly in it? Or has the gender or date of birth gone wrong? Well, in that case you can simply head to the CoWIN portal at https://www.cowin.gov.in/ and correct these details.

Change your COVID-19 vaccine details: Check details

CoWIN has added an option to rectify the error in your vaccine certificate. This feature is called “raise an issue”. “Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to http://cowin.gov.in and Raise an Issue,” Aarogya Setu took to Twitter to announce the newly launched feature. Also Read - Vaccinated? How to update COVID-19 vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app

So now with the launch of the new feature anyone and everyone can raise a request and correct any error on your COVID-19 vaccine certificate. However, you must note that the change can be done only once, so check the certificate thoroughly at the first time and then raise a request on the CoWIN portal.

Here are 5 simple steps that will help you raise a request and fix the error in your COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

Step 1: Head to the CoWIN website and login with your registered mobile number and input OTP to login.

Step 2: Go to the account section and click on “raise a request”

Step 3: You will then need to choose a member name. Notably, you can add four members with one mobile number.

Step 4: Next click on “Correction” in the certificate option and tap on the continue option.

Step 5: Select the field you want to correct from name, year of birth and gender. Enter the correct details and then tap on continue to register request.

Your vaccine certificate has now been updated with correct details.