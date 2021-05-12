comscore How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment | CoWIN tips to book COVID-19 vaccination slot for 18-44 years
18-44 years struggle to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, these CoWIN tips might help

CoWIN vaccine appointment tips and tricks: People aged between 18-44 years struggle to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, here are some tips that might help.

How to download covid vaccine certificate

Image: Flickr

COVID-19 vaccination is open in India for several weeks now but people, especially aged between 18 and 44 years, are struggling to book vaccine appointments. To book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you will need to head of CoWIN website, or just click here. You can also head to Aarogya Setu app, click on the CoWIN option there and book your slot. Well, it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Let us take a quick look at some CoWIN tips and tricks to book vaccination slot in your area. Also Read - Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information in Search app

CoWIN tips and tricks to book vaccine appointment

#Tip 1: Register your phone number Also Read - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates Rs 110 crores to help India fight COVID-19 second wave

Everyone waiting to get vaccinated must register their mobile number and required details first by heading over to the CoWIN portal. This will make the entire vaccination process much easier. All you need to do is, enter your 10-digit mobile number in given space, enter OTP and it’s done. Also Read - Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore finals pushed due to Covid-19

#Tip 2: Best time to book vaccine slot

It should be noted that vaccine slots are not added to the CoWIN portal all day long. It is said that vaccine slots are usually added between 6PM and 11PM every day. So, you must check at that time specifically.

#Tip 3: Don’t delay if you see slots

While checking for slots, always ensure to login with your registered phone number and then check for slots. This will make it easier and faster for you to book your vaccination appointment.

#Tip 4: Know your vaccine centre location

It is always better to search for vaccine centre with PIN code. There are two ways to find vaccine centre with slots available in CoWIN portal. One, by entering PIN code and second, by entering the state and district. If you know the PIN code of the nearest vaccine center type that and find slots. Always try to get slots in a nearby vaccine centre and avoid travelling far at these COVID-19 crisis times.

#Tip 5: Keep refreshing the CoWIN website

To get regular updates on vaccine slots, you must keep refreshing the CoWIN website. Once you refresh the portal will again ask you to enter the details such as PIN code, state, and district.

How to register for COVID vaccine online

-Head to the CoWIN portal and click on Register/Sign in Yourself option

-Enter mobile number and select Get OTP option, enter OTP on the side and click on Enter option

-Click on Register for Vaccination page and enter all details including: photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Tap on Register

-Get the option to schedule an appointment and then click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered

-Enter the pincode and tap the Search button, the website will show up the centres in the pincode

-Select the date and time and click on Confirm option. CoWIN website allows you to add up to four members through one login.

In case of reschedule of appointment, the process remains the same.

  Published Date: May 12, 2021 2:57 PM IST

