COVID-19 vaccination registration begins for age between 18 years and 45 years starting April 28. To get the COVID vaccine shot, everyone above the age of 18 years will first need to first register on CoWIN portal. You can also register for COVID vaccine appointment on Indian's government's contact tracing application, Aarogya Setu, which is available for download on Google Play store and Apple App store. The phase 3 of COVID vaccination will begin on May 1. It should be noted that there's no CoWIN app available.

How to register for COVID vaccine via CoWIN website

-Visit the CoWIN website or cowin.gov.in

-Click on Register/Sign in Yourself option

-Enter mobile number and select Get OTP option

-Enter OTP on the side and click on Enter

-Click on Register for Vaccination page and enter all details including: photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth

-Click on Register

-Get the option to schedule an appointment

-Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered

-Enter the pincode and tap the Search button

-The website will show up the centres in the pincode

-Select the date and time and click on Confirm. CoWIN website allows you to add up to four members through one login.

In case of reschedule of appointment, the process remains the same.

How to register for COVID vaccine via Aarogya Setu

-Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on CoWIN tab on the home screen

-Select Vaccination Registration and enter phone number, followed by OTP

-Click on Verify

-You will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

Next, follow the same steps as mentioned in the process for registration via CoWIN portal.

How to find COVID-19 vaccine centre via Google Maps

– Head to Google Maps and find the centre by just a search

-Once you search for COVID-19 vaccination centre, Google Maps will show all vaccination centres near you

Google Maps also show if the centre is open or not.

How to find COVID-19 vaccine centre via CoWIN website

-Head to cowin.gov.in website

-Scroll down on the home page and find the section Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center

-Scroll into your region to find the vaccination centres

-For detailed information, click on the current location in the tab and press Go. You can also enter you pincode to get all the vaccination centres in the area.

-CoWIN shows details such as name of the nearby hospital and vaccination centres. It also shows the full address of the centre.

How to find COVID-19 vaccine centre via MapmyIndia

-Login to MapmIndia portal or app, click on the current location in the search box or enter your address.

-Click on Vaccination Centres option in the left menu.

-It will show the list of options available nearby and also how far is the centre from your home.

MapmyIndia pins the address on the map with an injection logo.

How to download COVID vaccine certificate

Once the first vaccination is done, the COVID vaccination certificate can either be downloaded from the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu app.

-Open the “https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/vaccination-certificate” link.

-Enter the Beneficiary Reference ID and click on ‘Search’ and download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

-In the Aarogya Setu app, click on the ‘Vaccination’ tab on the top.

-Lastly, enter the Beneficiary Reference ID and click on the ‘Get certificate’ button.