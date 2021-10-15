CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final match livestream: How to watch for free online

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will today go head-to-head against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will have no in-person attendance due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and will begin at 7:30 PM with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM. Both the teams according to the Google scoreboard trend have a 50-50 percent chance of winning, making this a very interesting match that you would want to witness. Additionally, this is the final match of the IPL 2021 season. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing soon: Expected price in India, top specs and other details

While many were wondering that MS Dhoni might retire from IPL after this season all rumours have been put to rest. MS Dhoni has announced that he will not retire after IPL 2021, as he wants to play his farewell game in Chennai. Also Read - Airtel announces Rs 6,000 cashback offer if you buy a smartphone, free one-time screen replacement

Live broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 have been acquired by the Star network. All T20 matches will be streamed live on the Star Sports and Star Sports HD channels on television. Digital streaming rights for the same have also been snagged by the Star Network, with all the matches set to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Also Read - Latest movies, web series to watch in weekend on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar: Shiddat, Thalaivii, The Guilty, more

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 match live on Disney+ Hotstar

Today’s IPL 2021 match between CSK and KKR will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar. All free users of the service will be able to stream the match free of cost for 15 minutes. All premium subscribers will be able to view the full match without any interruption.

You can get the Disney+ Hotstar Super annual subscription at Rs 899 and the Premium subscription at Rs 1,499. There is a mobile plan as well, which is priced at Rs 499 a year. The service can be accessed using the web, Android, iOS, and the Amazon Fire TV stick.

For international viewers, the rights to stream have been snagged by YuppTV. If you are located outside of India and reside in Australia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and through Europe, South and Central America, and South-East Asia, you can use YuppTV to watch the IPL 2021 matches live.

How to watch CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 match live for free

All the three major telecom service providers in India, including Airtel, Vi and Reliance Jio, offer customers a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with select plans.