CSK vs KKR IPL match today at 2PM: How to watch online for free

CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match livestream: The second innings of Vivo IPL 2021 is ongoing. The Indian premier league was suspended after the 29th match due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The second innings of IPL 2021 is being hosted at Dubai International Stadium. Today's match is between CSK (Chennai Super Kings) and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). The match will begin at 2PM IST.

All IPL 2021 matches are streaming live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform and on Star Sports Network. To watch these matches you will need to subscribe to these platforms. However, if you do not watch to pay to watch these matches, there are ways to do that as well.

CSK vs KKR IPL match: How to watch for free

There are several Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) plans (prepaid and postpaid) that offer free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. You can recharge your mobile number with a suitable plan and get access to free Disney+ Hotstar shows and other content free for one year.

Originally, three Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans are available in the country, starting at a price of Rs 499 and going up to Rs 1499. The plans include — Rs 499 annual plan, Rs 899 annual plan, and Rs 1499 annual plan.

To watch IPL 2021 matches, you can simply head over to the official Disney+ Hotstar website and select the plan that suits your requirement the best.

However, if you do not want to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan, there’s an option to get the mobile membership free of cost for one year with select Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea prepaid and postpaid plans. Read to know more about how to get free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.