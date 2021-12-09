Instagram introduced the Link sticker feature on its platform recently to let users add links to their Stories. Although the feature is still limited to Stories on Instagram but the photo-sharing platform has rolled out a new customisation option to make it more fun and user-friendly. Users can now change the colour and text in the Link Sticker. Instagram made this announcement on Twitter yesterday. Also Read - Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in 2022

To change the text on the Link sticker as per your choice, you have to follow these simple steps.

How to customise the text of Link sticker on Instagram

Create a Story on Instagram (can be a photo or a video) Tap on the stickers option on the top and select “Link” Add the desired and the text that you wish to display on the Story Once done, tap on “Done” Once you go back to the story, you can tap on the sticker multiple times to choose the desired colour option

Users can place the sticker anywhere on the Story. This feature can be really helpful for businesses because they can directly get viewers to their websites without actually leaving the app. This option is now rolling out for all Instagram users globally.

Heads up — you can now customize the text and color of your links in Stories. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3THDTw3QrG — Instagram (@instagram) December 6, 2021

Additionally, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently said that Instagram was working on a version of a chronological feed that was expected to launch next year. This was confirmed by the company later in a series of posts on Twitter. “We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order,” Instagram wrote in a post.