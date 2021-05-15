Cyclone Tauktae live tracker: How to track Cyclone Tauktae in realtime using your smartphone

Cyclone Warning Division of the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that from May 16 till May 19 the Arabian sea depression is likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm”, namely cyclone Tauktae. IMD said that severe cyclonic conditions will form over the Lakshadweep islands and the Arabian Sea in the next 36 hours. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile India) weekly recap: 5 confirmed details by Krafton

States that are first going to face the cyclone Tauktae include three districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep followed by five other districts of Kerala. The districts put on high alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Idukki. On Friday and Saturday, the intensity of rain is said to increase in the Konkan region of Goa and Maharashtra by Sunday, IMD states.

While the Cyclone Tauktae is yet to hit the Indian states majorly, we have listed some websites that will help you track the cyclone and monitor its movement live as it reaches the targeted locations.

mausam.imd.gov.in

To track cyclone Tauktae, mausam.imd.gov.in is one of the most reliable websites available in India right now. The website is developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and allows you to track all kinds of cyclone including Tauktae. To track, type mausam.imd.gov.in on Google search and visit the website > click on cyclone option > tap on track cyclone disturbance to get the latest updates.

www.cyclocane.com

www.cyclocane.com is also a reliable website that allows realtime tracking of cyclones. Head to the www.cyclocane.com website > click on cyclone Tauktae link available on the site to get more details.

www.hurricanezone.net

To track the cyclone status you can visit www.hurricanezone.net website and the homepage will display all information related to Tauktae. For more details, you can click on the cyclone icon displayed on the website. The site allows to track all the ongoing tropical cyclone, typhoon and hurricane bulletins, and satellite and radar imagery globally.

www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in

Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean website is developed by India’s Meteorological Department – Ministry of Earth Sciences, allows to track cyclones in India. The website provides real-time updates related to the cyclone.

UMANG app

UMANG app also allows to track the speed and movement of Tauktae cyclone. The app is available on both iOS and Android.