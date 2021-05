Two cyclones in a week. After Cyclone Tauktae, another cyclone is expected to hit the eastern coast of India by May 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that a low-pressure area will form over north Andaman Sea and east central Bay of Bengal around May 22. As per IMD it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. The weather department has informed that the storm could reach north Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal Coast around May 26. Also Read - OnePlus India extends warranty on products till June 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

The Cyclone Yaas is yet to hit the country and the respected parts of the country, but before that we have listed some of the websites that will help you track ongoing cyclone and monitor the movement in realtime.

mausam.imd.gov.in

The mausam.imd.gov.in is one of the most reliable websites to track ongoing cyclones in the country. Developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the website allows you to track all kinds of cyclone. Head over to mausam.imd.gov.in, click on cyclone option, tap on track cyclone disturbance to get the latest updates.

www.hurricanezone.net

To track the status of the cyclone head over to www.hurricanezone.net and you will be able to get all the related information about the ongoing cyclone. The website allows to track all the ongoing tropical cyclone, typhoon and hurricane bulletins, and satellite and radar imagery globally.

www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in

Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean website is developed by India’s Meteorological Department – Ministry of Earth Sciences, allows to track cyclones in India. The website provides realtime updates related to the cyclone.

UMANG app

UMANG app available on both iOS and Android app store allows you to track the speed and movement of all ongoing cyclone.