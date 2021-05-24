Cyclone Yaas LIVE Tracker: Get Cyclone Yaas live updates on UMANG app, here’s how

Cyclone Yaas is set to majorly hit parts of Bengal and Odisha in a few hours from now. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) low-pressure area has been formed over north Andaman Sea and east central Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by end of May 24. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine registration begins at 4PM on cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu, UMANG app: MyGovIndia

IMD has informed that the storm could reach north Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal Coast by Wednesday, May 26. To get live updates related to the cyclone you can head to these websites or UMANG app.

Cyclone Yaas live updates on UMANG app

The UMANG app is available on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. The app already has millions of downloads on Google Play Store, the download numbers on App store are not known. The application basically “provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies.”

The UMANG app also helps users track live status of cyclones. You can head over to the application and track status of Cyclone Yaas set to hit parts of Bengal and Odisha in a few hours from now.

#HighAlert | Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours & into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/wODnDjhe9p — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) May 24, 2021

To use the UMANG app, you will just need to download the app on your Android smartphone or iPhone. Then register on the app with your personal details including name, phone number, among others. Once that’s is done, you will be able to get the latest update related to Cyclone Yaas on UMANG app.

You can also head to websites such as mausam.imd.gov.in, www.hurricanezone.net, www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in, among others to track Cyclone Yaas in realtime and get all the latest updates.