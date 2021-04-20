DC vs MI, IPL 2021: The thirteenth match of IPL 2021 will take place this evening between Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI). The match will take place inside of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, starting at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST. Just like all the other matches of this season, there will be no in-person attendance due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - RCB vs KKR IPL match today: How to watch livestream on Disney+ Hotstar for free without subscription

Mumbai Indians do seem to have a sharper edge over the Delhi Capitals, however, this season has been a wild ride, with teams playing very unpredictably. Live broadcasting rights for this season of IPL 2021 have been acquired by the Star network, with all matches set to stream live on the Star Sports and Star Sports HD channels on television. Also Read - MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free on your phone, PC

Here we will be taking a look at how you can stream today’s match between DC and MI live on your smartphone, PC. Also Read - PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free on Disney+ Hotstar

DC vs MI, IPL 2021 match live on Disney+ Hotstar

If you are looking to stream the match on your phone, Smart TV, PC or any other smart device, you can do so using the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. All users can watch the match free of cost for 15 minutes without signing in, after which the access will be cut.

All paid subscribers will be able to view the match without any interruption. Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399 per year and offered limited access to the streaming service, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium is priced at Rs 299 per month and or Rs 1,499 per year, and it offers complete access to the whole service.

How to watch DC vs MI, IPL 2021 match live for free

Airtel, Vi and Reliance Jio offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select plans. Using this, you will be able to watch all IPL 2021 matches free of cost.

Airtel Rs 448, Rs 499 prepaid plans

Airtel along with its Rs 448 and Rs 499 prepaid plans offers its customers a complementary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. Both the plans also come with access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Amazon Prime Video also.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs 399 and Rs 401 prepaid plans

Vi along with its Rs 401 and Rs 399 plan offer customers access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free. Apart from this, the Rs 399 plan also comes with a complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 and Rs 409 prepaid plan

Lastly, Jio also along with its Rs 399 and Rs 401 prepaid recharge packs provides customers with a complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs 399 plan bundles an extra complimentary subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.