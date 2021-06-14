How to delete your WhatsApp account permanently

WhatsApp is used by millions of users across the globe. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has played a crucial role during the pandemic in helping everyone on the platform connect with others at the time when they could not meet physically. Virtual meetup has become a thing now and the trend could be followed forever hereafter. Also Read - WhatsApp COVID-19 relief efforts: How you can get resources during the pandemic

WhatsApp has been the talk of the town recently and that is mainly due to its introduction of the new privacy policy for Indian users. The new privacy policy of WhatsApp reveals the kind of data the platform collects and shared with its parent company Facebook. The policy has come into effect since May 15.

Since the announcement of the new terms and services back in January 2021, users have opposed the new privacy policy. Until last month, WhatsApp warned that users who don't accept the new policy will lose access to their account. After being questioned by the Indian government, WhatsApp has now said that users will be able to continue using their the app even if they don't accept the new privacy policy.

There has been a lot of confusion around the new policy and that led many quit the popular messaging app and join other alternative platforms such as Signal and Telegram. If you also want to quit WhatsApp, there’s a way to delete the account forever. If you want to deactivate you WhatsApp account temporarily, well, then that’s not what you can do.

WhatsApp provides an option to delete your account permanently, but there’s no way you can deactivate your account temporarily. On that note, let us check the step-by-step guide to delete your WhatsApp account permanently.

How to delete WhatsApp account: 5 simple steps

Step 1: Open WhatsApp account

Step 2: Head over to Settings menu > Account > Delete my account

Step 3: Enter your mobile number in full international format and select Delete my Account option

Step 4: Select a reason as to why you wish to delete the account

Step 5: Tap on Delete my Account option

WhatsApp notes that “it may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete your WhatsApp information.”