Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here’s how to recover them

Don't panic if you have deleted some of your important WhatsApp messages accidentally. There's a workaround to recover the deleted WhatsApp chats. You just need to follow a few simple steps and then you will be able to get back all your deleted WhatsApp conversations.

These deleted WhatsApp chats can be recovered with the help of Google Drive or device backup. To restore chats, WhatsApp users can simply follow the below-mentioned steps.

How to restore deleted WhatsApp chats

For the process to work properly, you must have the backup option enabled of your WhatsApp account. The instant messaging platform allows users to backup chats once a day, once a week, or once a month. It is better to backup chats/messages on WhatsApp every single day. To restore deleted chats, you will just need to enable the feature and select the backup option that suits you the best. Also Read - WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements

Step-by-step to restore deleted WhatsApp chats

Step 1: Log in with your Google account on your device

Step 2: Next, re-login to your WhatsApp account using a 10-digit mobile number.

Step 3: Once you login, WhatsApp will show a prompt to recover your chat history from Google Drive.

Step 4: Click on ‘Restore’ option and the on ‘Next’ to backup old chats.

Step 5: Connect your phone to a stable WiFi network before backing chats.

If your chat history isn’t stored in Google Drive, WhatsApp also offers the option to backup messages from local storage. However, it should be noted that this option will not work on a new phone.

How to restore WhatsApp chats from local storage

Step 1: Head over to your phone’s file manager

Step 2: Go to the WhatsApp folder, which is usually located within the internal storage section.

Step 3: Select Databases there

Step 4: There you will find backups of all your chats.

To backup old chats, you will need to uninstall WhatsApp and reinstall it. Then log in with your mobile number, and click on the ‘Recover’ option. Next, select the chosen Databases folder and rename it to msgstore.db.crypt12 to recover chat backups from a later date. Ensure that the crypt extension should not change.

It should be noted that WhatsApp doesn’t save conversations on its servers. It generates databases on Google Drive or the internal storage of your device. These can be later used to restore accidentally deleted chats.