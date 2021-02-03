comscore How to restore deleted posts on Instagram on Android, iOS?
News

Deleted Instagram posts by accident? Here's how to restore them with these steps

How To

Instagram has launched a new 'Recently Deleted' feature that will allow users to restore the deleted posts and manage content efficiently.

instagram feed

Image: Pexels

Instagram, apart from being the fun photo-sharing app it is, aims to improve the users’ overall experience with a plethora of features. This includes both ease of usage and the assurance of security and privacy for its users so that ‘Instagramming’ is interruption-free. Also Read - Instagram rolls out a feature to recover deleted photos, videos

With the same aim, the Facebook-owned app has now introduced a ‘Recently Deleted’ feature for us to manage our posts better. The feature will allow users to get back the posts they deleted, maybe accidentally or on purpose, but changed their minds soon after. Also Read - Acer Aspire 5, Lenovo V14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more: Laptops under Rs 40,000

iOS and some Android users will be familiar with the feature. For those unaware, there exists a ‘Recently Deleted’ section in the Photos/Gallery app of some phones where all the deleted media are stored. So, if you dumped some posts by accident, you can head to the section and restore them. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Jeff Bezos resign, Nokia 3.4 India launch, Xiaomi Mi 10i record sales

The Instagram ‘Recently Deleted’ feature works pretty much like it and allows you to get the photos or videos you deleted earlier but want them now. This can be done by following pretty simple steps. Hence, here’s a quick look at those steps.

How to restore deleted Instagram posts? (Android, iOS)

Step 1: Head to the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to your Profile section.

Step 3: Tap on the hamburger menu situated in the top right corner.

Step 4: Select the Settings option.

instagram recently deleted feature

Image: Instagram Blog

Step 5: Now, tap on the Account option.

Step 6: You will now find a ‘Recently Deleted’ section.

Step 7: Go to the option and select the photos, videos, Reels, IGTV Videos, or Instagram Stories you deleted.

Step 8: Now, just tap on the Restore option and you are good to go.

One thing worth noting is that the media remains in the ‘Recently Deleted’ section for 30 days and you have until that to restore your media. Once the 30-day window closes, the media will automatically get deleted forever.

The new Instagram feature, besides being a helpful tool in managing content on the app, will call for better security as it can help you restore the posts if a hacker deleted them while your account was hacked. To ensure this aspect, Instagram will also ask users to verify themselves before they are able to delete a post.

The new feature has started rolling out and will eventually reach out to all users soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2021 7:57 PM IST

