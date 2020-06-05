Delhi Corona App: Check availability of beds, ventilators

The Delhi Corona App recently went live for COVID-19 infected patients in Delhi. The app is different from the nationwide Aarogya Setu contact tracing application. It is useful for getting information regarding the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for treating Coronavirus patients. Also Read - Squad mixes Zoom and Netflix Party together to create a perfect coronavirus lockdown app

It also helps people in Delhi to locate a nearby healthcare facility to diagnose and treat a COVID-19 infection near them. "There have been instances where people are complaining of the shortage of beds and medical facilities, so clearly there is a gap in information as even today around 4,100 beds are still vacant," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Corona application is also free for all Android users and is available on the Google Play Store. Let's check out how we can download the Delhi Corona App and get information on the availability of beds in your nearby hospitals in Delhi.

How to download and find beds on the Delhi Corona App

Step 1: Download Delhi Corona App

Head over to the Google Play Store and download the Delhi Corona Application.

Step 2: Look for the ‘COVID-19 Beds’ option

On the home screen of the app, look for the ‘COVID-19 Beds’ menu. On the page that follows, you should see a list of COVID-19 Beds available in hospitals near you.

Step 3: Look for the ‘COVID-19 Ventilators’ option if you require a ventilator

If you need a ventilator, tap on the ‘COVID-19 Ventilators’ option on the main screen instead. This should show you where beds with ventilators are available in the vicinity.

Note that the Delhi government has also imposed strict operations on the unavailability of beds if it is visible on the app. So if you go to one of the hospitals for a bed, which you found on the app, the hospital cannot deny you a bed. If they do, you can immediately call on 1031. The helpline number will contact the hospital in question directly and provide a bed to you on the spot. The database on the Delhi Corona App is updated twice a day at 10 am in the morning and 6 pm in the evening.